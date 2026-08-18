Daily Briefing: BJP resets for 2027, Trump invokes India’s elections, social media faces scrutiny

Good morning,

US President Donald Trump has invoked India’s electoral system to make the case for his proposed SAVE America Act, which seeks stricter citizenship checks and mandatory photo ID for voters in US federal elections. Trump pointed to India’s 2024 Lok Sabha election, claiming that 646 million people voted and that voters were required to show valid photo identification. The legislation, backed by Trump, would require proof of US citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide photo-ID requirement and tighten rules around mail-in voting. Trump argues the measures are needed to prevent fraud, while critics say non-citizen voting is already rare and stricter requirements could disenfranchise eligible voters.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh push

The BJP’s latest organisational reshuffle under president Nitin Nabin signals a clear focus on Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections. Eight leaders from the state have been included in the new national team, one more than in the outgoing panel, underscoring the importance the party attaches to its organisation in UP. The revamp also seeks to broaden the party’s representation, with greater space for women and leaders from different social groups. Coming after the BJP’s setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the exercise is an early indication of how Nabin plans to build his team and strengthen the party’s organisational machinery as it prepares for its next major electoral test.

Nitin Nabin’s new picks

One notable feature of the reshuffle is the mix of organisational veterans and recent political entrants in Nitin Nabin’s team. Sandeep Pathak, who joined the BJP from the AAP, and former Congress leader Rohan Gupta have been made national secretaries, while younger leaders Swadesh Singh and Siddharth Shambhu are seen as close to Nabin. The new team also gives greater weight to leaders from UP and Punjab, with figures such as Rekha Verma, Tariq Manzoor, Kunwar Basit Ali, Amarpal Maurya and Manpreet Badal finding roles ahead of elections in the two states. At the same time, the reshuffle has raised questions over the BJP’s limited southern representation, with only six members from the region and no representation from Telangana.

Malviya’s Successor

Deepak Mhaskey, who has replaced Amit Malviya as the BJP’s national social media convener, says his immediate focus will be countering what the party sees as “fake narratives”, particularly AI-generated content targeting the government. While he plans to build on Malviya’s work, Mhaskey says his own approach will also be visible, with the party looking at platform-specific and state-specific strategies rather than a uniform digital playbook. The BJP is also working on a strategy to reach Gen Z, with a meeting scheduled for August 22 to discuss its approach. Mhaskey said the central and state social media teams would work in coordination and that he had sought Malviya’s guidance after taking charge.

⚡ Only in Express

The Centre issued 2,312 blocking orders to Instagram, Facebook and YouTube between March and July 2026, covering nearly 1.95 lakh pieces of content or accounts. Instagram accounted for nearly one lakh orders, followed by Facebook with around 80,000 and YouTube with nearly 15,000, with Meta platforms together accounting for about 90 per cent of the orders. A considerable share of the takedowns came during student protests over alleged exam leaks, while other targeted content related to ethanol blending, the West Bengal elections and deepfakes. The scale marks a sharp increase from the previous year, when 2,312 orders were issued to 19 platforms over 12 months. Meta has also integrated its API with the government’s Sahyog portal, enabling automated takedowns to meet the three-hour deadline, raising concerns over independent review, due process and free speech.

📰 From the Front Page

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Delhi SIR: Delhi’s draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is expected to see a significant reduction in voter names, with officials estimating that 30-40 per cent of existing names could be deleted. The draft roll is scheduled to be published on August 24, following the verification exercise aimed at identifying voters who have died, shifted or are otherwise ineligible. The scale of the anticipated deletions could affect a substantial portion of Delhi’s electorate, making the subsequent claims and objections process crucial for voters whose names are left out. The exercise is also likely to trigger political debate over the basis for exclusions and the transparency of the verification process.

Student protest: The Jharkhand Cabinet has cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination results following weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities, and scrapped all examinations, results and selections conducted by testing agency TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a probe into irregularities in state government examinations since 2014, saying ongoing investigations had revealed shocking facts and pointed to a possible larger network. The JSSC-CGL 2023 recruitment had attracted around 6.4 lakh candidates, with nearly 1,975 successful candidates already appointed. While protesting students welcomed the cancellation, they said their agitation would continue until a CBI probe is ordered. Some appointed candidates opposed the decision, saying they should not be punished for alleged irregularities they were not responsible for. The government will also set up an education-reforms committee.

📌 Must Read

Bihar AK-47 firing

The Bihar Police has told the Supreme Court that a District Intelligence Unit constable fired four rounds from an AK-47 into the air after getting trapped in a crowd during violent protests in Siwan on July 25, but no one was injured in the firing. The protests were held as part of a bandh called by various parties amid the ongoing ‘Jantar Mantar’ protests in Bihar, which had turned violent. In its affidavit, the state said protesters pelted stones at police, injuring 20 personnel and damaging two police vehicles, while three protesters suffered minor firearm injuries elsewhere. Police maintained that the injuries were not caused by the AK-47 and said ballistic tests were underway. The constable has been suspended and departmental proceedings initiated.

Organ trafficking

A promise of Rs 100 allegedly lured a 17-year-old boy to his death in Bhopal, as police uncovered a chilling plot to make Rs 2 crore by selling his organ. Five people, including three juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the murder. The teenager went missing on August 6 and was found dead four days later. Police allege the mastermind, who posed as a doctor, recruited the minors and told them they could make crores from the plan. The juveniles allegedly took the boy to Khattapura on the pretext of settling a dispute before taking him to Dhobighat, where he was killed and a body part removed. When the accused failed to find a buyer, police said, they discarded it in a lake. Investigators are now probing a possible wider organ-trafficking network.

⏳ And Finally…

Seven decades, one dish

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For more than seven decades, one small stall in the heart of Old Delhi has followed a simple rule: don’t change what works. Since 1953, Bundu Haleem near Jama Masjid has served just one dish, made from the same family recipe of wheat, lentils, spices and mutton. Today, 51-year-old Naimuddin carries on the tradition, preparing 25-30 kg of haleem a day, often starting before sunrise and selling out by evening. A plate costs Rs 50, with smaller portions available for as little as Rs 10 for those who cannot afford more. Generations of customers – from daily-wage workers and auto drivers to families who have been returning for decades, continue to come for the same taste. In a city where food trends constantly change, Bundu Haleem has found its charm in doing exactly what it has always done.

🎧 In today’s 3 Things podcast, we analyse the deadly Kurla landslide and why repeated warnings about the vulnerable hillside went unaddressed. We then look at Odisha’s shrinking coastline and what the erosion means for coastal communities. Finally, we unpack the BJP’s organisational reshuffle.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama