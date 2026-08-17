Daily Briefing: Bengal’s voter roll crisis, HPV vaccine fears and student death in Kerala

Good morning,

The proposed visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India has hit a diplomatic hurdle, with Dhaka making Sheikh Hasina’s extradition a key condition for creating a “propitious environment” for the trip. Bangladesh has sought a clear response from New Delhi on its request to extradite Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in Bangladesh, as well as other fugitives. The issue intensified after Hasina addressed the media in New Delhi on August 5 despite Dhaka’s objections. While Bangladesh viewed the interaction as a serious concern, New Delhi said it had no role in organising it and did not endorse her remarks. With both sides now seeking to lower tensions, Rahman’s proposed August 21 visit remains on the table, but time is running short for India to provide a response that could clear the way for the trip.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

The voter deletions in West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision have left many people in a state of uncertainty, with the consequences extending far beyond the right to vote. Across cases tracked by The Indian Express, voters say they submitted documents, appeared for hearings and yet found themselves marked “excluded”, sometimes without receiving a clear reason, written order or even an acknowledgment of their appeal. For families such as those of Sabia Khatun and Samsul Alam, the deletion has meant a legal battle; for others, including women living in Kolkata’s slums, it has triggered fears over rations, welfare benefits and what their exclusion could mean for their children. In some cases, even Booth Level Officers have said they do not know why names were deleted, while lawyers and NGOs point to the difficulty poor voters face in approaching tribunals and the High Court. What emerges from these cases is not merely a dispute over names on an electoral roll, but a growing sense of insecurity among people who say Bengal has been their home — and who are now struggling to understand how, or whether, they can prove it.

⚡ Only in Express

In today’s Hardlook, Delhi schools are finding that the biggest challenge to the HPV vaccination drive is not access to the vaccine but parental trust. Despite efforts to encourage adolescent girls to get vaccinated against the human papillomavirus, which causes most cervical cancer cases, some parents remain hesitant over concerns about side effects, long-term safety and, particularly, fears that the vaccine could affect fertility. Schools have responded by holding counselling and awareness sessions and trying to address misinformation directly, with educators saying parents often need detailed explanations before giving consent. The hesitation highlights a difficult reality for the government’s cancer-prevention push: having a vaccine that can prevent cancer is only half the battle, the other half is convincing parents to trust it enough to let their children take it.

📰 From the Front Page

T20 scrutiny: The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) is widening its scrutiny to cover all T20 leagues run by state associations, amid growing concerns over bookies and suspicious individuals approaching players, team owners and managers. The move follows particular concerns around the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where some teams came under the ACSU’s watch last season, but officials now believe the suspected bookie-player-owner nexus could extend to other state leagues as well. The unit is also monitoring people meeting players and team officials at hotels, while keeping a close watch on club-level cricketers who may be vulnerable to offers of “quick money”. With state T20 leagues now firmly on its radar, the BCCI is effectively treating them as the new potential weak links in cricket’s battle against corruption.

Student death: The death of 20-year-old Arunachal Pradesh student Michi Marpu in Kerala has triggered protests over the academic system at his engineering college. A fifth-semester BTech student at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Marpu was reportedly worried about having to repeat the academic year after failing to meet the college’s 22-credit requirement. Students have alleged that the college’s credit threshold is stricter than Kerala Technological University’s 18-credit requirement and that Marpu had also been removed from classes. The college, however, said he had failed four subjects and had not attended classes since July. The controversy has prompted Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John to ask the college to discontinue the “year-back” system and direct the university to conduct a probe.

📌 Must Read

Campus elections

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Maharashtra’s campuses have gone more than three decades without regular student union elections, a gap that began after concerns over campus violence and political interference led to the suspension of direct polls in the 1990s. The state attempted to revive elections through the Maharashtra Public Universities Act in 2016, and universities were preparing to hold them in 2018-19, but the Cabinet deferred the exercise in August 2019, citing law-and-order concerns and the Assembly election schedule. Now, amid a renewed wave of student and Gen-Z protests, the demand for elected campus representatives has resurfaced. Student groups argue that the absence of elections has created a leadership vacuum and denied students a formal platform to raise grievances, while universities remain wary of political interference and disruption. With safeguards recommended by the Lyngdoh Committee already offering a framework for cleaner campus polls, the question is whether Maharashtra’s three-decade experiment without student elections has run its course.

⏳ And Finally…

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey into space has given him a new perspective on Earth and the borders that disappear when viewed from orbit. In the Idea Exchange conversation, he spoke about the demanding training required for space travel and how working with Axiom Space differs from preparing for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission. He described the vastness of space as overwhelming and stressed the importance of preparation, teamwork and staying calm under pressure. For Shukla, the experience has also reinforced the value of patience and perseverance. More than a space mission, he sees the journey as a chance to inspire young people to dream big, stay curious and believe that even ambitious goals are possible.

🎧 In today’s 3 Things podcast, The Indian Express’ Anonna Dutt explains what a health check-up should include, which tests you actually need, how often you should get them, and whether good results mean you can skip the doctor. Originally recorded in May last year, the conversation remains relevant today.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama