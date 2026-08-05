Daily Briefing: India’s AI push, Gen Z politics and the Jharkhand jobs protest

Good morning,

India could join the front ranks of global artificial intelligence within a year if it makes a $10-billion investment in AI infrastructure, talent and research, according to AI entrepreneur and Hanooman AI co-founder Pankaj Kumar. He argues that India’s biggest hurdle is not a lack of talent but limited access to high-end computing power, and that a coordinated push by the government and private sector could enable the country to build frontier AI models and reduce its dependence on foreign technology. The article makes the case for treating AI not just as an economic opportunity, but as a strategic national priority.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Gen Z may be increasingly shaping India’s political discourse through protests and public movements, but its presence in elected institutions remains strikingly limited. Despite making up more than a quarter of the country’s population, the generation is represented by just six MPs and 20 MLAs, largely because many are only now becoming eligible to contest elections. The few who have made it to legislatures are mostly from political families, highlighting the barriers young first-generation politicians continue to face. The numbers underscore a growing disconnect between Gen Z’s visibility on the streets and its voice in Parliament and state Assemblies.

⚡ Only in Express

For a growing number of young people in India’s Northeast, Japan is no longer just the land of anime, Studio Ghibli films and cosplay festivals — it is becoming a land of opportunity. As Japan grapples with an ageing population and an acute shortage of caregivers, young women from states such as Mizoram are learning Japanese, clearing skill tests and preparing to build new lives thousands of kilometres from home. Lured by the prospect of earning several times their current salaries and supporting their families, they are stepping into demanding caregiving roles that promise both economic mobility and a chance to chase long-held dreams. Backed by state governments and training centres, this emerging migration corridor is quietly transforming the aspirations of a generation in a region where well-paying jobs have long been in short supply.

📰 From the Front Page

Jharkhand protest: A protest by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has evolved into a major political challenge for the ruling JMM-Congress alliance. As students continue to demand the cancellation of tainted exams, a transparent probe and reforms to the recruitment process, the Congress fears the agitation could alienate young voters in a state where unemployment is a key electoral issue. The party is set to urge Chief Minister Hemant Soren to address the protesters’ concerns, even as he has assured action after the ongoing CID investigation.

Seven years: On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti led a candlelight protest in Srinagar, renewing the People’s Democratic Party’s demand for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. The demonstration marked August 5, the day the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019. While Mufti vowed to continue the fight for the region’s constitutional rights and statehood, the anniversary once again underscored the sharp political divide in the Valley, with regional parties observing it as a day of protest and the BJP celebrating the move as a landmark decision.

After Article 370

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Seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, the opinion piece argues that while the Centre has achieved significant security gains in Jammu and Kashmir, the political project remains unfinished without the restoration of statehood. It says the decline of separatist politics, peaceful Assembly elections and the dismantling of discriminatory provisions under Article 35A mark important milestones, but warns that governance, public trust and democratic participation cannot be sustained indefinitely under Union Territory status. With an elected government already in place, the author contends that restoring statehood would fulfil the Centre’s own commitment, strengthen democratic legitimacy and consolidate the gains made since August 2019.

📌 Must Read

Siddhivinayak theft: What began as complaints of temple employees allegedly accepting money for VIP darshan snowballed into the unravelling of an alleged donation theft racket at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. Investigators grew suspicious after discovering that a CCTV camera monitoring the donation counting area had been deliberately blocked and noticing that weekly donations had remained inexplicably stagnant despite a rise in the number of devotees. The suspicions appeared to be valid when collections reportedly surged after the accused employees were arrested. With 9 arrests so far and a government-ordered report into the temple’s finances, the case has sparked a political controversy over the scale of the alleged siphoning of devotees’ offerings.

⏳ And Finally…

Hollywood isn’t just winning at the Indian box office this year—it’s dominating the conversation. With The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day shattering records, 2026 has sparked a bigger debate: are global franchises eclipsing Indian cinema, or is this simply the result of a rare mismatch between Hollywood’s strongest slate and Bollywood’s weakest?

🎧 In today’s 3 Things podcast, we look at the RSS’s intensified outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha, why Mumbai pumped more than 4,000 crore litres of rainwater into the Arabian Sea, and how an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi dropped nearly 300 feet after encountering turbulence.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama