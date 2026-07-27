Daily Briefing: Centre unveils exam reform task force amid growing scrutiny of Delhi protest crackdown

Good morning,

India celebrated two landmark sporting achievements as 18-year-old Anahat Singh became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, ending Egypt’s 13-year dominance with a straight-games victory over Ruqaiyya Salem in the final. Competing in her fifth and final junior world championship, Anahat overcame the tournament she once called a “curse” by defeating three Egyptian opponents en route to the title. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu clinched her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s 49kg category in Glasgow, adding to her silver from 2014 to secure a fourth CWG medal overall. The Olympic and world champion treated the event as a stepping stone to the Asian Games, opting against chasing records as she carefully managed recurring injuries. Together, Anahat’s historic breakthrough and Mirabai’s sustained excellence highlighted both the rise of India’s next generation of champions and the enduring class of one of its greatest weightlifters.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

The Centre has constituted a six-member high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend sweeping reforms to India’s examination system in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Bringing together experts from technology, education, governance, internal security and public administration, including former ISRO chief S. Somanath, Union Home Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, former CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, IB Director Tapan Deka and IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti. The panel has been tasked with making public examinations more secure, transparent, technology-driven and leak-proof. The move follows weeks of nationwide student protests and comes alongside the government’s proposed amendments to strengthen anti-cheating laws, with the panel expected to submit its recommendations within a fixed timeline.

Pellet Gun Probe

A preliminary CRPF inquiry into the July 20 CJP Parliament march has found that a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired seven rounds from a pellet gun, with five pellets striking protesters during the crackdown in Delhi. At least three protesters were treated for pellet injuries, prompting allegations of excessive force. While the officer reportedly claimed he acted in self-defence after protesters turned violent, the CRPF has launched a detailed probe to determine whether the use of force complied with standard operating procedures. Investigators are examining video footage, operational records and witness statements as the incident continues to draw political scrutiny and renewed demands for accountability over the handling of the student-led protest.

⚡ Only in Express

A row has erupted over the Geographical Indication (GI) tags granted to ‘Unjha Jeera’ and ‘Unjha Saunf’, with farmers in Rajasthan arguing that the spices are predominantly grown in their state while Unjha in Gujarat serves primarily as a trading hub. Claiming, “We grow it, Unjha sells it,” they say the GI tag unfairly attributes the produce to a market rather than its place of cultivation, potentially allowing “Unjha” branded spices to fetch premium prices at the expense of Rajasthan’s growers. Farmer groups have urged the Centre and the GI Registry to review or revoke the registration, while supporters maintain that the GI recognises Unjha’s long-standing trading ecosystem, grading standards and market reputation. The dispute has reignited a broader debate over whether GI tags for agricultural products should be based on where a crop is cultivated or where it acquires its commercial identity.

📰 From the Front Page

Bihar unrest: The Bihar bandh over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak turned violent after three students sustained bullet injuries during clashes with police in Siwan, marking a sharp escalation in the state’s student-led agitation. Police said they opened fire after protesters allegedly pelted stones and attacked security personnel, but officials stressed it was too early to determine whether all three injuries were caused by police bullets. One of the injured students claimed he was shot while on his way to collect a certificate. The unrest disrupted normal life across Bihar, with road blockades and demonstrations affecting transport and businesses, while the police action has intensified demands for an independent probe and fuelled allegations of excessive force against students.

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Mumbai garbage problem: More than 2,500 metric tonnes of garbage washed onto Mumbai’s beaches after heavy monsoon rains and high tides, triggering a massive BMC cleanup. Juhu Beach was the worst affected, accounting for nearly 72 per cent of the waste collected. Civic officials said plastic, thermocol, clothes and other debris dumped into drains are carried into the Arabian Sea before being pushed back ashore during high tides. The cleanup has once again exposed Mumbai’s chronic waste management problem, with pollution levels in coastal waters far exceeding permissible limits. Marine experts warned that the plastic waste is damaging fragile coastal ecosystems and posing a growing threat to marine biodiversity.

📌 Must Read

IMAX is doubling down on India, one of its fastest-growing global markets, after expanding its footprint in the country by nearly 60 per cent since 2020 and planning further growth amid rising demand for premium cinema experiences. A key driver of that momentum is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which has pushed the boundaries of IMAX filmmaking by overcoming one of the format’s biggest challenges—its notoriously loud camera noise. At Nolan’s urging, IMAX developed a soundproof “blimp” enclosure that reduced camera noise by nearly a third, enabling sync sound recording while filming. Shot over 91 days using more than 2 million feet of film, the movie promises image quality of up to 18K. However, Indian audiences will only be able to watch the film in digital IMAX as the country currently lacks 70mm IMAX projection systems.

⏳ And Finally…

In an Idea Exchange session, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan described social media as an “unknown power” capable of “creating and destroying overnight”, saying its influence on politics and public opinion has become impossible to ignore. While acknowledging that platforms have transformed political communication, he argued that the BJP’s real strength continues to lie in its grassroots organisation and cadre network. On the Jantar Mantar protests, Kishan said governments must listen to public concerns while ensuring law and order.

🎧 Before you go, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We begin with the growing calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Next, Heena Khandelwal explains how the arrival of a bureaucrat in Mumbai triggered a sweeping crackdown on Maharashtra’s food industry. Finally, we look at the devastating floods in Gujarat, where relentless rainfall has claimed nearly 40 lives and left several others injured or missing.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama