Daily Briefing: Wangchuk’s hunger strike, Hormuz crisis and Assam’s border policy in focus today

Good morning,

Football has always lived with refereeing controversies, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken them to another level. Despite being the most technologically advanced tournament in history, with VAR, semi-automated offside technology, ball sensors and referee body cameras, almost every round has been overshadowed by contentious decisions. Instead of ending debates, technology has often intensified them, with fans, players and coaches questioning inconsistent VAR interventions, disputed penalties and baffling interpretations of the rules. The result is a World Cup where discussions have drifted from spectacular goals and tactical brilliance to officiating and technology. As every new controversy builds on the last, the tournament has reignited a fundamental question for football: has technology made the game fairer, or has it simply created new ways to argue over the world’s biggest sport?

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

The conflict in the Gulf escalated sharply on Tuesday after two UAE oil tankers were hit by what the United Arab Emirates said were Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving one Indian crew member dead and eight others injured, including six Indians. The UAE Ministry of Defence said the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were struck while sailing through the southern shipping lane in Omani territorial waters. Calling the attack a blatant violation of international law, the UAE accused Iran of targeting the vessels, vowed to protect its interests and placed its armed forces on high alert. Tehran has not responded to the accusation, although Iranian state media reported that the Revolutionary Guards had fired warning shots at ships allegedly violating transit rules in the strategic waterway.

Hormuz toll impact

US President Donald Trump’s proposal to levy a 20 per cent charge on cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences for India, one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil through the strategic waterway. If implemented, the plan is expected to drive up India’s oil import bill, increase shipping and freight costs, and potentially translate into higher fuel prices and inflation. The proposal could also make trade with the Gulf and Europe more expensive by raising transportation costs for a range of goods. Announced amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, the plan has also sparked questions over its legal feasibility and the United States’ authority to impose charges on international maritime traffic.

⚡ Only in Express

In this Opinion piece, Yogendra Yadav argues that the Centre’s decision to cut funding to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) reflects a pattern of “bulldozer justice”, where punishment precedes due process. He says the proposed suspension of ICSSR grants threatens the institute’s survival, given its dependence on government funding, and stems from a controversy over incorrect Maharashtra voter roll data that was promptly corrected by a CSDS professor. Yadav contends that the subsequent inquiry relied on unrelated administrative issues to justify the funding cut, raising concerns over due process, academic freedom and institutional autonomy. He also highlights the impact on staff and calls for greater transparency before punitive action is taken.

📰 From the Front Page

Wangchuk’s fast continues: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who entered the 16th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar as part of the protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would be only the “starting point” in bringing accountability to India’s examination system. In an interview with The Indian Express, Wangchuk said the Modi government had not reached out to him despite his indefinite fast and urged PM Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the people and initiate a dialogue. Stressing that the issue goes beyond the resignation of a single minister, he called for a parliamentary debate on comprehensive examination reforms, with students and educationists involved in shaping the changes.

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Immigrant debate: The Assam government has pushed back 193 declared foreigners to Bangladesh over the past two years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, with 67 of them expelled under the revived Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and the rest deported through other legal mechanisms. The state’s “push back” policy, in place since May 2025, differs from the conventional deportation process as it involves taking declared foreigners across the border without prior verification or acceptance by Bangladeshi authorities. The disclosure has reignited debate over the legality of the practice, which critics say bypasses established diplomatic procedures.

Autonomous councils: The Ladakh administration has announced that all seven districts of the Union Territory will have their own Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDCs), extending the existing system beyond Leh and Kargil to the five newly created districts of Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar. Describing the move as a step towards democratic decentralisation and stronger grassroots governance, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said it fulfils a long-standing demand for elected local bodies in the new districts. The administration also said it is working towards establishing a Union Territory-level governance mechanism under Article 371 with legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers.

📌 Must Read

Goa township protest: Villagers and activists have completed 100 days of their sit-in protest against the proposed One Goa luxury township in North Goa’s Bicholim taluka, alleging the project threatens the region’s fragile ecology and traditional livelihoods. Spread over more than 53 hectares, the House of Abhinandan Lodha’s project proposes 1,388 luxury villa plots, a five-star hotel and an artificial beach in its first phase. As the agitation gathered momentum, protesters took their campaign to New Delhi with a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, while also challenging the project’s approvals before the Bombay High Court at Goa. They have demanded an immediate halt to construction, and protection of ecologically sensitive areas, alleging the development received clearances without mandatory environmental approvals. The developer, however, has maintained that all statutory approvals are in place, said it remains open to dialogue with villagers and accused opponents of politicising the issue.

End of Era: Krishi Bhawan, the iconic government building that has housed the Union Agriculture Ministry since the 1950s, is set to be demolished as part of the Centre’s Central Vista redevelopment project, making way for the new Common Central Secretariat complex. The replacement office blocks, known as Kartavya Bhawans, are designed to bring multiple ministries under one integrated administrative hub to improve coordination and efficiency. A symbol of India’s agricultural policymaking for decades, Krishi Bhawan witnessed key milestones from the Green Revolution to major farm reforms. It joins Nirman Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan in being demolished or redeveloped under the project, with several ministries already shifted to the new facilities.

⏳ And Finally…

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An 18-year partnership that helped define the Indian Premier League has come to an end, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and head coach Stephen Fleming mutually deciding to part ways. After joining the franchise as a player in its inaugural 2008 season and taking over as head coach a year later, Fleming oversaw one of the IPL’s most successful eras, leading CSK to five titles and two Champions League T20 trophies while shaping the team’s identity around consistency and calm leadership. The decision follows three consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the five-time champions. Fleming’s exit has also renewed speculation over MS Dhoni’s future role within the franchise, although CSK is yet to make any announcement.

🎧Before you go, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We discuss the landslide on the newly inaugurated Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, the case of a 16-year-old migrant boy from Bihar found in Haryana with his arm severed, and a CBI probe into an alleged Rs 99.5 lakh MBA scholarship fraud in Bhopal.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama