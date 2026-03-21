Daily Breifing: US eases Iran oil curbs, NATO rift widens

Good morning!

India’s surge in “digital arrest” scams, with over 1.23 lakh cases reported in 2024 involving nearly Rs 1,935 crore and total losses nearing Rs 3,000 crore, has prompted a government crackdown. The Union Home Ministry has asked WhatsApp to introduce stronger safeguards against fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials. A key measure is blocking device IDs linked to such scams, making it harder for repeat offenders to create new accounts, with a proposal expected within 45 days. The platform has also been urged to strengthen AI-driven detection to flag impersonation, fake official insignia and malicious APKs, while retaining user data for 180 days to aid investigations. Meta-owned WhatsApp has agreed to several steps and is working to link accounts with active SIMs within 4 to 6 months for better traceability.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

The United States has granted Iran a “temporary waiver”, a 30-day licence allowing the sale of oil already stranded at sea, in a bid to ease pressure on global energy markets. The waiver applies only to existing shipments and does not permit new production or fresh deals. The move is aimed at cooling rising oil and gas prices amid ongoing tensions involving Iran, with an estimated 140 million barrels potentially entering the market. While offering short-term relief on supply, the US has maintained that the measure will not significantly benefit Iran financially, as access to revenues remains restricted.

NATO rift: Calling NATO a “paper tiger”, US President Donald Trump lashed out at allies for refusing to back the US-Israel war against Iran, branding them “cowards” and accusing them of inaction. He said member countries had failed to help secure and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a simple military manoeuvre and linking their reluctance to rising global oil prices. His remarks highlight a widening rift with NATO allies, many of whom were neither consulted before the conflict nor willing to get directly involved. On Iran, Trump claimed the war had already been militarily “won” and said there were no leaders left to negotiate with.

⚡ Only in Express

After nearly four decades of shaping Delhi’s fight against air pollution, the Supreme Court has closed the MC Mehta case, which began in 1985 and evolved into a continuing mandamus guiding policy through hundreds of directions. Widely seen as a landmark in judicial oversight, the case drove key interventions such as the shift to CNG for public transport, the phasing out of polluting vehicles and fuels, and tighter emission controls, while expanding its focus to multiple pollution sources across the NCR. It also helped cement the idea of clean air as a fundamental right under Article 21 and reinforced the court’s role in environmental governance. Noting that the case had outlived its original scope and contributed to perceptions of pendency, the court has now called for fresh proceedings to tackle present-day air pollution challenges separately.

💡 Express Explained

As the US weighs limited sanctions relief on Iranian oil to cool surging global prices, India could see short-term gains. Once a major buyer, with imports peaking at 27.1 million tonnes in 2016–17, India benefited from Iran’s discounts, cheaper shipping and flexible credit. However, US sanctions reimposed during US President Donald Trump’s earlier presidency cut off access after 2019, pushing India to diversify its crude sources. Now, with oil prices rising amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions in key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, allowing sales of Iranian oil already at sea could boost supply and stabilise prices. While any relief is expected to be limited and temporary, it could still help ease India’s import costs during a period of elevated global energy prices.

✍️ Express Opinion



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As the Iran war deepens with no clear end in sight, Vivek Katju, former diplomat, argues that India faces a serious and evolving challenge that demands political unity. He highlights the risks to the country’s economic and strategic interests, especially amid attacks on key energy infrastructure, and stresses that domestic divisions could weaken India’s response. Katju calls on the ruling government to take the initiative in building consensus by reaching out to the Opposition, while urging opposition parties to engage constructively despite electoral pressures. While noting that India is already diplomatically engaged with Iran, Gulf nations and global powers, he emphasises the need for greater transparency with political stakeholders. In the face of a prolonged and uncertain conflict, he makes a strong case for coordinated political action at home.

🎥 BTS ARIRANG Review

After nearly four years, BTS has reunited with their fifth studio album Arirang, marking a deeply symbolic comeback following their military hiatus. Released on March 20, 2026, along with the music video for its lead track “Swim,” the album signals the group’s return to the global stage while ushering in a new chapter. Drawing on the traditional Korean folk song, Arirang explores themes of identity, separation and reunion, reconnecting the band with their cultural roots. The song’s cinematic video, featuring Lili Reinhart navigating emotional turmoil at sea, mirrors the album’s introspective tone. With contributions from global producers like Diplo, Ryan Tedder and Flume, the project blends scale with sensitivity, even as RM’s recent injury briefly impacted promotions.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama