Daily Briefing: Ajit Pawar’s last rites today; the probe so far

Low visibility conditions may have contributed to the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others. AAIB has taken charge of the probe.

Written by: Sonal Gupta
4 min readMumbaiJan 29, 2026 09:34 AM IST
ajit pawar deathTop news on January 29, 2026
Make us preferred source on Google

Good morning,
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader, was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday morning at Baramati airport. He was travelling to Pune on a chartered aircraft along with his security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, and co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak. All five died in the crash.

Eyewitnesses said Pawar was identified by his wristwatch — a detail that struck a grim chord with party workers, for whom the clock is also the symbol of the NCP. His last rites will be held today at 11 am at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.

What happened? The aircraft, a Bombardier Learjet 45, took off from the Mumbai airport and was airborne for around 35 minutes. It was attempting to land at Baramati, a small regional airstrip used mainly for pilot training, lacking navigational aids for low-visibility conditions.

👉 In the pilot’s final communications, he reported that the runway was not in sight, forcing a second landing attempt. The aircraft reportedly slipped and crashed into a rock. Trace the crucial 26 minutes leading up to the crash.

👉 Significantly, a Parliamentary panel had earlier warned that aviation safety oversight has failed to keep pace with the rapid expansion of private and charter aircraft operations.

👉 The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken charge of the probe. On Wednesday, investigators visited the Delhi office of VSR Aviation, the operator of the jet. Owned by two pilots, the firm has expanded rapidly in recent years.

The legacy: Ajit Pawar’s political journey unfolded in the long shadow of his uncle Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party. The son of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother, Ajit, rose swiftly under his uncle’s patronage, even as he chafed at the constraints of that inheritance. The urge to carve out an independent identity defined his career, first surfacing in 2019 and culminating decisively in 2023, when he split the NCP.

Story continues below this ad

👉 In Baramati, the Pawar family stronghold, party workers and residents grieved Ajit Pawar’s death. Read Sunanda Mehta’s ground report.

👉 His death also deals a blow to the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had long leaned on Ajit Pawar to counterbalance Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. With Ajit gone, the BJP loses that leverage.

👉 The larger question now hangs over the NCP itself. Ajit Pawar’s death could pave the way for a reunification of the split factions — a scenario that would further unsettle the ruling alliance. If not, who steps in to lead the party? We break down the contenders.

👉 Finally, we revisit the corruption cases that followed Ajit Pawar, from the Rs 1,300-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case to the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation projects controversy linked to his tenure as Water Resources Minister.

Story continues below this ad

Loksatta editor Girish Kuber writes: Ajit Pawar was a man in a hurry, even when the destination was not in sight

In other news👇

📌 As part of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, European-made cars will enjoy a significantly reduced duty. Does this mean luxury cars will get cheaper in India? Well, brands like Mercedes, BMW and Audi may not see much difference, but ultra-luxury cars like Porsche, Lamborghini or Ferrari may see some price cuts. What explains the difference? Read here.

For more on the India-EU FTA, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things‘ podcast episode.

📌 On January 13, BJP Junagadh Municipal Corporation member Sanjay Manvar filed an objection to the inclusion of Mir Haji Kasam’s name in the voter rolls. On January 25, the tables turned as Manvar was clicked next to Kasam, a noted dholak player, who was receiving a Padmi Shri award. Read his story.

Story continues below this ad

📌 Lastly, I leave you with the latest Fresh Take on a meme that has defined the beginning of 2026: the “nihilist penguin”. We analyse what it says about modern exhaustion.

That’s all for today. Until tomorrow,
Sonal Gupta

ajit pawar death Business As Usual by EP Unny

Sonal Gupta
Sonal Gupta
twitter

Sonal Gupta is a Deputy Copy Editor on the news desk. She writes feature stories and explainers on a wide range of topics from art and culture to international affairs. She also curates the Morning Expresso, a daily briefing of top stories of the day, which won gold in the ‘best newsletter’ category at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2023. She also edits our newly-launched pop culture section, Fresh Take.   ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
Jharkhand High Court divorce case
‘Not just leaving house’: Jharkhand HC explains why simply moving out doesn't count as 'desertion' in divorce
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Border 2
Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
amrita raichand
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
Google VP
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
Chef Amrita Raichand recalls gaining 22 kilos during her pregnancy: 'Jo mazza tha na...'
amrita raichand
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement