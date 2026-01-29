Daily Briefing: Ajit Pawar’s last rites today; the probe so far

Good morning,

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader, was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday morning at Baramati airport. He was travelling to Pune on a chartered aircraft along with his security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, and co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak. All five died in the crash.

Eyewitnesses said Pawar was identified by his wristwatch — a detail that struck a grim chord with party workers, for whom the clock is also the symbol of the NCP. His last rites will be held today at 11 am at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.

What happened? The aircraft, a Bombardier Learjet 45, took off from the Mumbai airport and was airborne for around 35 minutes. It was attempting to land at Baramati, a small regional airstrip used mainly for pilot training, lacking navigational aids for low-visibility conditions.

👉 In the pilot’s final communications, he reported that the runway was not in sight, forcing a second landing attempt. The aircraft reportedly slipped and crashed into a rock. Trace the crucial 26 minutes leading up to the crash.

👉 Significantly, a Parliamentary panel had earlier warned that aviation safety oversight has failed to keep pace with the rapid expansion of private and charter aircraft operations.

👉 The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken charge of the probe. On Wednesday, investigators visited the Delhi office of VSR Aviation, the operator of the jet. Owned by two pilots, the firm has expanded rapidly in recent years.

The legacy: Ajit Pawar’s political journey unfolded in the long shadow of his uncle Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party. The son of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother, Ajit, rose swiftly under his uncle’s patronage, even as he chafed at the constraints of that inheritance. The urge to carve out an independent identity defined his career, first surfacing in 2019 and culminating decisively in 2023, when he split the NCP.

👉 In Baramati, the Pawar family stronghold, party workers and residents grieved Ajit Pawar’s death. Read Sunanda Mehta’s ground report.

👉 His death also deals a blow to the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had long leaned on Ajit Pawar to counterbalance Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. With Ajit gone, the BJP loses that leverage.

👉 The larger question now hangs over the NCP itself. Ajit Pawar’s death could pave the way for a reunification of the split factions — a scenario that would further unsettle the ruling alliance. If not, who steps in to lead the party? We break down the contenders.

👉 Finally, we revisit the corruption cases that followed Ajit Pawar, from the Rs 1,300-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case to the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation projects controversy linked to his tenure as Water Resources Minister.

Loksatta editor Girish Kuber writes: Ajit Pawar was a man in a hurry, even when the destination was not in sight

In other news👇

📌 As part of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, European-made cars will enjoy a significantly reduced duty. Does this mean luxury cars will get cheaper in India? Well, brands like Mercedes, BMW and Audi may not see much difference, but ultra-luxury cars like Porsche, Lamborghini or Ferrari may see some price cuts. What explains the difference? Read here.

For more on the India-EU FTA, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things‘ podcast episode.

📌 On January 13, BJP Junagadh Municipal Corporation member Sanjay Manvar filed an objection to the inclusion of Mir Haji Kasam’s name in the voter rolls. On January 25, the tables turned as Manvar was clicked next to Kasam, a noted dholak player, who was receiving a Padmi Shri award. Read his story.

📌 Lastly, I leave you with the latest Fresh Take on a meme that has defined the beginning of 2026: the “nihilist penguin”. We analyse what it says about modern exhaustion.

