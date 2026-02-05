Daily Briefing: Manipur gets a new government

Also in today's edition: Mamata Banerjee's day in court; Pakistan Cricket Board's dilemma; a shaadi(dot)com scam; and more

Written by: Sonal Gupta
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 09:25 AM IST
top newsTop news on February 5, 2026
Make us preferred source on Google

Good morning,
The Pakistan cricket team faces quite a dilemma. Their government has asked them not to take the field against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, but such a boycott may invite sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sources tell The Indian Express that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will likely invoke the Force Majeure clause of the contract in their defence. The clause speaks about “unforeseeable circumstances” that prevent one from fulfilling a contract. It is learnt that the PCB will attach their government’s social media post to justify their stand, as “they don’t have any other reason to not play India”. Will the tactic work? Read our report.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday in Imphal’s Lok Bhavan. In the government’s attempt to bring in balance and make an outreach in the fractured state, two deputy chief ministers have been sworn in, one from each Kuki-Zo and Naga communities. The two are Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP representing the Kangpokpi constituency, and Losii Dikho, an MLA from NDA ally Naga People’s Front representing the Mao constituency. Only two other MLAs were sworn in during the ceremony.

👉 This marked the end of a nearly year-long President’s Rule, which was invoked in the state in February last year following ethnic strife in the state. It was also the first time since the start of the conflict that legislators from the Kuki-Zo community have been in the state capital to engage in government processes.

👉 The BJP hopes that the new government can win back the people’s trust, especially in time for next year’s Assembly elections. However, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has reiterated that “Kuki-Zo people cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur”. It referred to a meeting held last month, which resolved that participation would require “pre-requisites”, including a written “political commitment” by the state and central governments on a separate Union Territory for Kuki-Zo-majority areas.

Express View: On new Manipur CM’s plate: Tough challenges and an opportunity

⚡Only in Express

On track: India’s railway landscape is poised for transformation. It will soon have its own bullet train. The government has also announced seven high-speed rail corridors, built on indigenous technology, in the Budget. Where do these projects stand? Who will finance them? Will they have foreign collaborators like Japan? Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, sat down with us to answer all this and more. Read.

Story continues below this ad

📰 From the Front Page

Mamata’s day in court: A rather unusual hearing took place in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in person to argue her case against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. She said it “bulldozed Bengali people”.

Mamata’s appearance in court comes on the back of a series of disagreements between her and the Election Commission, including an FIR against officers and the transfer of one IAS officer.

🎧 For more on this, tune in to today’s ‘3 Things’ podcast episode.

Tumble: A San Francisco-based AI start-up, Anthropic, has caused quite a tizzy in the IT industry. Indian IT stocks fell sharply, similar to the selloff on Wall Street, raising questions about the future of the software industry in the AI age. The trigger appears to have come from Anthropic’s Claude Cowork agent — a suite of workplace automation tools that can perform tasks, bypassing humans and traditional software platforms.

Story continues below this ad

Gag? Ex-Army Chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoirs have caused a firestorm in Parliament after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to read excerpts from it in the House. But the General is not alone. Other senior Army officers have risked publishing tell-all books, only to pay a heavy price for it. Case in point: Major General V K Singh, who retired in 2002, and wrote a book, India’s External Intelligence — Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing (Manas Publications). Today, at 81, he remains on bail, while his Official Secrets Act trial has yet to begin.

📌 Must Read

Tragic: Three sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, died after they jumped from their residential building in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Police say the girls had stopped attending school and were spending much of their time on their mobile phones, often watching Korean dramas and playing online games. They have left behind a purported suicide note, while their father describes their fascination with the Korean universe. Read our report.

Also read: The Indian Express spoke to a child psychologist about children’s dependency on online worlds and warning signs for parents.

Void: Maharashtra politics is in flux. The leadership vacuum left behind by Ajit Pawar’s demise has unsettled Marathas. Will Sunetra Pawar’s succession as Deputy Chief Minister allay fears? Columnist Neerja Chowdhury travelled all the way to Satara to understand how voters feel about the development. She got a sense of mixed feelings — and a likely advantage for the BJP. Read.

Story continues below this ad

⏳ And Finally…

Shaadi scam: Should platforms be held responsible if a user cheats another? A woman was conned by a man she met on a matrimonial site, Shaadi.com, who allegedly defrauded her of almost Rs 11 lakh on the promise of marriage. In February 2025, she decided to file an FIR against the fraudster. In the course of the investigation, the Hyderabad Police also booked Anupam Mittal, the firm’s founder and CEO, contending that Shaadi.com had failed to properly verify the accused user’s credentials. While the Supreme Court has granted Mittal interim protection from arrest, the case has raised questions about platform liability. We explain.

That’s all for today,
Sonal Gupta

Sonal Gupta
Sonal Gupta
twitter

Sonal Gupta is a Deputy Copy Editor on the news desk. She writes feature stories and explainers on a wide range of topics from art and culture to international affairs. She also curates the Morning Expresso, a daily briefing of top stories of the day, which won gold in the ‘best newsletter’ category at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2023. She also edits our newly-launched pop culture section, Fresh Take.   ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Neha Dhupia reveals how Karan Johar offered her a voice role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
'Karan Johar cast me because he was fed up of my voice': Neha Dhupia reveals the secret behind her industry friendships
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ashmit Patel
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Ashmit Patel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement