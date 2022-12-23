Daily Briefing: India-China hold talks after Tawang face-off; NIA’s chargesheet against 11 in Udaipur murder case; and more

Good Morning!

Less than two weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, military commanders from the two sides held a fresh round of high-level talks on December 20 to try and resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. A joint statement issued Thursday said the talks were “frank and in-depth” and “in line with the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest”.

“You’re Charles”

“Are you crazy? Who Charles”

“I know it is you Charles, I had arrested you in 1971 as well.”

Retired police officer Madhukar Zende recalls the conversation he had with notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj when he arrested him in 1986. Zende remembers “looking all across Goa” searching for the serial killer but to no avail. Eventually, he decided to go to the O’ Coqueiro restaurant in Goa along with his staff posing as tourists.

Amid rising Covid cases in China and some other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. Modi urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, especially in view of the upcoming festive season.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 persons, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur who was hacked to death on June 28 by two men who also released a video clip of the murder.

A day after the Taliban imposed its higher education ban, women in Afghanistan were turned away from the colleges on Wednesday with armed Taliban men securing the college gates. Several women in Kabul spoke to The Indian Express about how the Taliban unleashed violence and threats on students who tried to enter universities and colleges.

In our opinion section today, Raja Menon talks about how an India-Japan nuclear submarine project can balance Beijing’s maritime clout: “If any Asian power has the capacity to build a naval propulsion reactor, it is Japan, India’s partner in the QUAD against China. In fact, Mitsubishi and Hitachi are about to launch a new generation of nuclear power reactors to attain carbon zero by 2050.” he writes.

While the surge of Covid-19 in China driven by the BF.7 subvariant of Omicron is causing anxieties, many are forgetting that the situation in India is different where most citizens have been infected by the virus, and have been vaccinated. Our experts explain why we do not need to worry about the surge yet and how maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour and taking the booster shot can go a long way.

On the opening day of the second Test against India, only former captain Mominul Haque made more than 26 runs, and constructed a patient 84 on comeback. Every time Bangladesh started to build a partnership, either they would self-destruct or India would find a way to break through. Read our analysis here

Delhi Confidential: Denied a discussion on India-China border issues over the last few days in Parliament, Congress MPs on Thursday came to the Well of the Lok Sabha for the first time in the ongoing winter session, protesting and demanding a discussion. The parliament during the protest also heard some innovative slogans.

In today’s episode of the ‘Three Things’ podcast, we talk about what we know about variants BF7 and XBB so far, UP govt’s questionable deal with a ‘university’, and 72 antiques and sculptures set to return to India.

