Daily Briefing: Donald Trump signals progress in Iran talks, ceasefire extension likely

Good morning,

US President Donald Trump has said he expects a breakthrough in negotiations with Iran within a week, raising hopes for a broader agreement that could extend the current ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route. The proposed framework is expected to address issues including maritime access, Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief, while paving the way for further talks. While both sides have indicated progress in talks, analysts caution that the most likely outcome in the near term may be a series of ceasefire extensions rather than a comprehensive final settlement.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

For nearly two years, convicted rapist and self-styled godman Asaram Bapu managed to stay out of prison for extended periods by repeatedly securing medical relief from courts. Citing a string of age-related ailments including heart disease, kidney problems and osteoporosis the 86-year-old was granted hospital treatment, emergency parole and interim bail multiple times between 2024 and 2026. His lawyers argued that his worsening health required specialised care outside jail, but the repeated extensions also drew criticism from the survivor’s legal team. Last week, the Rajasthan High Court brought the cycle to an end, upholding Asaram’s life sentence in the 2013 minor rape case and ordering him to surrender. In a strongly worded judgment, the court said that advanced age and failing health could not eclipse the seriousness of the crime or the suffering of the victim. The ruling marks a significant turning point in a case where medical grounds had repeatedly delayed a convicted offender’s return to prison.

⚡ Only in Express

Former Tata Sons directors Ishaat Hussain and R Gopalakrishnan have made a strong case against forcing the Tata Group’s holding company to go public, arguing that Tata Sons has long maintained high standards of transparency and governance despite being unlisted. In an opinion piece, they contend that an IPO is neither necessary for accountability nor the only way to address shareholder concerns. Recalling an internal debate led by Ratan Tata in the early 2000s, which ultimately resulted in only TCS being listed, the authors warn that a public listing could dilute Tata Sons’ unique character, a rare blend of business enterprise and philanthropy anchored by the Tata Trusts. Their central argument: Tata Sons can remain private while continuing to uphold the governance standards expected of a listed company.

📰 From the Front Page

IIT Gender Milestone: For the first time, more than 10,000 women have qualified for admission to the IITs, with 10,107 female candidates clearing JEE-Advanced 2026 and recording a pass rate of 24.9%, the highest ever among women candidates. According to data analysed by The Indian Express, the number of women qualifying has risen nearly 89% since 2019, following the introduction of supernumerary seats for female students in IITs. Experts attributed the milestone to the success of the scheme, greater awareness among families, and the expansion of engineering education into newer fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Biotechnology.

India-Myanmar talks: Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Myanmar’s territory would not be allowed to be used against India’s security interests, addressing New Delhi’s concerns over Northeast insurgent groups operating near the border. During talks in New Delhi, the two sides discussed security cooperation, border management, connectivity projects and trade, while India stressed the importance of peace and stability in Myanmar for regional security and connectivity. PM Modi also raised the issue of Aung San Suu Kyi and called for an inclusive peace process, while Myanmar pledged support for completing key infrastructure projects linking the two countries.

📌 Must Read

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NFHS data cuts: The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) factsheet has omitted several key indicators that were part of the previous round, including data on sex ratio at birth, mortality rates, access to sanitation and clean cooking fuel, cancer screening, family planning services and out-of-pocket childbirth expenses. The number of national-level indicators has been reduced from 131 in NFHS-5 to 101, despite many of the related questions being asked during the survey. While the Health Ministry has described the move as part of a “data harmonisation” exercise, experts say the absence of these indicators could make it harder to track public health outcomes, gender trends and the impact of flagship government programmes such as Swachh Bharat and Ujjwala.

Honeytrap plot:A man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district was allegedly targeted in a suspected ISI honeytrap operation that began with a Facebook comment on a video he had posted. Police said a woman claiming to be from Kashmir befriended him online before asking for his WhatsApp number. The man reportedly became suspicious after discovering she was calling from Pakistan and refused offers of money in exchange for photographs of security force deployments. Despite receiving repeated calls and threats from multiple numbers, he did not share any sensitive information. Security agencies later questioned him after intercepting the communications and concluded that he had resisted attempts to recruit him as an informant.

⏳ And Finally…

Nearly six decades after they were installed, the iconic ceramic tile murals created by artist Satish Gujral on the facade of Shastri Bhawan are set to be relocated before the building is demolished under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The Ministry of Culture, the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Gujral Foundation are working on a conservation plan to safely remove and preserve the murals, which have adorned the seven-storey government building since 1968. Shastri Bhawan and neighbouring Krishi Bhawan will be replaced by new Common Central Secretariat buildings, making the relocation of Gujral’s artwork a significant effort to preserve a landmark piece of India’s modern public art heritage.

🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast, where we discuss about the investigation into VFS Global. We also examine the Quad’s latest push on maritime surveillance, critical minerals, energy security and port infrastructure.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama