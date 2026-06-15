Daily Briefing: US-Iran truce opens door to high-stakes nuclear negotiations

Good morning,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to significantly deepen India-France ties during talks in Nice, setting a target to double bilateral trade within five years. The two leaders pledged closer cooperation in AI, technology, defence, space and innovation, while identifying critical minerals, aviation and supply-chain resilience as new areas of focus. They also backed stronger defence collaboration through co-design and co-production, reviewing key projects including Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines. The meeting underscored both countries’ ambitions to position their partnership at the forefront of emerging technologies and strategic cooperation.

On that note, let’s get to the rest of today’s edition. 👇

🚨 Big Story

“Congratulations to all!”

After nearly four months of conflict, Washington and Tehran have agreed to a landmark peace framework that includes lifting the US naval blockade on Iran and reopening the strategic waterway. While US President Donald Trump hailed the agreement as a completed deal, Iranian state media portrayed it as a diplomatic victory for Tehran. The breakthrough, however, remains fragile, coming amid fresh tensions over an Israeli strike on Beirut that Iran said cast doubt on the peace process. A memorandum of understanding is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance expected to attend and Trump also considering participation. The accord will open the door to a further 60 days of negotiations aimed at securing a lasting end to the war.

The 14-point plan

A proposed 14-point memorandum between the US and Iran seeks to convert a fragile ceasefire into a broader peace process. The framework reportedly includes the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran, the phased reopening of Hormuz, limited sanctions relief, access to billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and a commitment by Tehran not to pursue nuclear weapons. However, the agreement is far from a final settlement, with both sides expected to enter a 60-day round of negotiations to resolve contentious issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security, making the memorandum a crucial first step rather than the end of the road.

⚡ Only in Express

A controversy has erupted over the Rs 18,000-crore Patna-Purnea Greenfield Expressway, with residents of Bihar’s Samastipur alleging that its alignment was altered to spare land owned by Vinit Ishwar alias Bobby Ishwar, a close associate and distant relative of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Locals claim the revised route bypasses much of Ishwar’s land but threatens over 150 homes, dozens of shops and part of a 65-year-old college with more than 6,000 students. Residents have petitioned Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling the change politically motivated. While Choudhary denied any role in the decision and Ishwar said his family land is still affected, the Bihar government and NHAI have promised to examine the allegations. The expressway is expected to halve travel time between Patna and Purnea.

📰 From the Front Page

New identity: In a dramatic escalation of the crisis within the Trinamool Congress, 20 rebel MPs have merged with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), seeking recognition as a separate bloc in Parliament while backing the NDA government. The move is widely seen as a bid to navigate the anti-defection law, with the rebels claiming support from more than two-thirds of the TMC’s Lok Sabha MPs. By choosing an obscure Tripura-based party instead of joining the BJP outright, the dissidents hope to carve out an independent identity and strengthen their legal case. However, Mamata Banerjee’s camp has rejected the merger as invalid, arguing that a split in the parliamentary party does not amount to a merger of the Trinamool Congress itself, setting the stage for a high-stakes political and legal showdown.

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Changing history: A depiction of the iconic Mohenjo-daro “Dancing Girl” in NCERT’s new Class 9 art textbook has triggered a debate after the ancient bronze figurine was shown with its torso covered. The illustration has drawn criticism from historians and archaeologists, who argue that altering a celebrated archaeological artefact undermines historical accuracy. NCERT, however, has defended the image as a pedagogical adaptation designed for school students. The controversy has renewed scrutiny of how India’s history and cultural heritage are being presented in revised school textbooks.

📌 Must Read

Contamination chaos: Delhi’s recurring water contamination problem may have less to do with treatment plants and more to do with what happens after the water leaves them. A study commissioned by the Delhi government has found that ageing pipelines, low water pressure and leaks in the distribution network are allowing sewage and contaminated groundwater to seep into drinking water supplies. The risk is particularly high in areas where water and sewer lines run close together, while intermittent supply further worsens the problem by creating pressure drops that can draw pollutants into damaged pipes. Experts say fixing the issue will require more than better water treatment, calling instead for the replacement of old pipelines, prompt leak repairs and closer coordination between water and sewerage authorities.

LPG crisis: A sharp spike in LPG prices linked to the West Asia conflict triggered an unexpected crisis at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India’s largest container gateway, exposing the fragility of the country’s logistics chain. As cooking fuel became scarce and expensive, thousands of migrant trailer drivers who moved containers in and out of the port found it increasingly difficult to afford food, prompting many to return home. The resulting labour shortage paralysed cargo movement, causing container backlogs to more than double and delaying exports, including perishable goods. With some drivers reporting they survived on water for days, the crisis eventually forced government intervention. Although operations have improved, the disruption underscored how a global energy shock can ripple through local supply chains with far-reaching consequences.

⏳ And Finally…

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused sections of the Opposition of eroding public trust in India’s democratic institutions by repeatedly questioning them and disrupting parliamentary proceedings instead of using constitutional mechanisms to address concerns. Speaking during an Idea Exchange, Rijiju said trust and ethics are fundamental to the functioning of parliamentary democracy, warning that persistent disruptions weaken debate, delay legislative work and ultimately diminish the role of elected representatives.

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🎧Lastly, tune in to today’s 3 Things podcast. We talk about farmers’ protests being staged in five Indian states: Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Next, we speak about the newly inaugurated Mrinaltai Gore flyover in Mumbai, and lastly, we discuss the turmoil within the Trinamool Congress and the rift developing in the party.

That’s all for today, folks! Until tomorrow,

Anupama