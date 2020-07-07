Daily briefing: Why Army is doubly cautious as disengagement process begins; Could COVID be airborne?

July 7, 2020: A look at the top news today. July 7, 2020: A look at the top news today.

China has finally blinked. After its aggressive posturing at the Galwan Valley, where it had claimed sovereignty after the June 15 clashes, Chinese and Indian troops have moved back 1.8 km from the site. Should we be celebrating? Not just yet. The foremost reason for this is the high level of mistrust between the two armies caused by multiple incidents on the border over the past nine weeks.

Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s most eminent medical scientists, has unexpectedly resigned from a top research institute under the Science and Technology. Though Dr Kang says she had resigned due to personal reasons, it came around two months after a committee to look into indigenous Covid-19 drugs and vaccines that she headed was disbanded.

About six months after Jammu and Kashmir DySP Davinder Singh was arrested for his ties with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed its first chargesheet in the case. The NIA said Singh had provided HuM with weapons and logistical support and was also in touch with Pakistan High Commission officials in New Delhi.

College students will have to study for their final year exams after all as the University Grants Commission (UGC) will not recommend its cancellation. This after at least five states have cancelled all exams in higher education. The good news is they will get time till the end of September and exams can be conducted in either online or offline or blended mode.

Over 200 scientists have written to the World Health Organization (WHO) that airborne transmission of Covid-19 is possible. How does this differ from WHO stand, and what are the implications? We explain here.

An expert committee of India’s drugs regulator has stepped in after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) set a August 15 deadline for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccine. The committee has laid down four specific conditions for the Hyderabad-based company that is developing the vaccine. This means the clinical trials will take longer than ICMR’s unrealistic time frame.

Teachers unpaid for months, mounting rent pressure, and pending fees — amidst a Covid-enforced shutdown, several low-cost private schools in the national Capital, catering to children from lower-middle-class and working-class families, are struggling to stay afloat.

So, the Haryana Cabinet has cleared a proposal to draft an ordinance for reserving 75 per cent private sector jobs for residents of the state. Those working in Gurgaon’s Cyber City can breathe easy as it applies only for jobs where the salary is less than Rs 50,000 per month.

BJP’s new Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia has put himself on par with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He asked party workers to frame the campaign in the upcoming Assembly by-elections as a fight between Chouhan and Scindia on one side and Congress’s Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh on the other.

An Express impact story. Hours after we published a report highlighting the plight of children from a Mahadalit village in Bhagalpur in the absence of mid-day meals due to the shutdown of schools, the Bihar government issued a statewide order to distribute ration to school children for three months and transfer money to their bank accounts, or to that of their guardians, in lieu of the food scheme.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we speak with The Indian Express’s Nitin Sharma about how he exposed a ‘Sri Lankan’ cricket league that was being staged in Punjab for betting.

