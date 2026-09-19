Daily Briefing: Trump tightens Russia sanctions, Karnataka job scam allegations expose political protection

Good Morning,

US President Donald Trump has signed sweeping legislation to increase economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine. The law targets Russia’s energy and defence sectors, as well as tankers and maritime operators accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions and transport Russian oil. It also gives the US President the power to impose tariffs on countries that continue significant trade with Russia, including major buyers of Russian energy. Trump can impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian crude and natural gas, potentially affecting India and China. India is particularly exposed as Russia accounts for a significant share of its crude imports. The law gives Washington another lever in trade negotiations with New Delhi, though Trump retains discretion over whether and how aggressively to impose the tariffs.

With that, let’s move on to the top five stories from today’s edition:

🚨 Big Story

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An Indian Express investigation has found that a key figure linked to alleged job scams in Karnataka was appointed by the BJP government in 2019 despite questions over their credentials. After the Congress came to power in 2023, the person continued in the position, even as allegations of recruitment irregularities persisted. The investigation also found that a proposed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged job scams was eventually shelved, raising questions over how the individual received protection under governments led by both the BJP and Congress.

⚡ Only in Express

Neem Karoli Baba, the 20th-century mystic whose followers once included Western spiritual seekers such as Ram Dass and Krishna Das, is finding a new audience decades after his death. A Rs 2-crore biopic, Hanuman Ansh, has reportedly crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office, while pilgrim numbers at his Kainchi Dham ashram in Uttarakhand have surged, with more than 24 lakh visitors recorded in the first six months of 2026. Social media, celebrity visits and the film’s popularity are bringing younger devotees to the shrine, transforming the small hill town into a growing pilgrimage and tourism hub. The renewed interest is also spilling into the local economy, with shops selling prasad, photographs and other Baba-related items seeing increased demand.

💡 Express Explained

The Himalayan monal, known for its striking plumage, is changing the pitch of its calls in response to rising human-made noise in its habitat, a five-year study has found. Researchers observed that birds in areas with heavier traffic, tourism and pilgrimage activity used higher-frequency calls than those in quieter valleys. The change could help monals communicate over background noise, but researchers are concerned that such noise may interfere with mating calls, although its impact on breeding is not yet established. Climate change poses another challenge, with modelling suggesting that some current habitats could become unsuitable by 2100. Researchers say protecting habitat corridors across elevations and managing noise in heavily visited areas will be important as the species adapts to a changing Himalayan environment.

✍️ Express Opinion

Pratap Bhanu Mehta argues that the Graham Bill reflects an expansive use of American economic power, particularly because it could penalise countries such as India and China for buying Russian oil despite neither being responsible for the Ukraine war. He questions what he sees as a selective application of principles by Washington, pointing to the US’s own record of military action and exemptions in the legislation. Mehta argues that sanctions are unlikely to dictate the strategic choices of major powers and says India should strengthen its strategic autonomy rather than respond to US pressure through repeated tactical concessions. He also calls for India to articulate more clearly the principles guiding its foreign policy.

🎥 Movie Review

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Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, explores the contentious issue of extra-judicial killings through a story inspired by the Hyderabad rape-murder case. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, who investigates fellow officer DCP Raman Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, after an encounter killing. While Prithviraj’s restrained performance stands out, the film struggles to fully explore the moral and legal questions surrounding police encounters. The review argues that its matter-of-fact treatment makes the film ambiguous about vigilante justice and weakens its examination of police power and the rule of law. The much-anticipated confrontation between the two leads is also brief, leaving the film’s central conflict less impactful than it could have been.

That’s it for today! Have a lovely weekend!

Until next time,

Anupama