Daily Briefing: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s next move; N V Ramana’s tenure as CJI; Liger review; and more

It’s Saturday!

Get your weekend started with the top 5 stories from today’s edition: What’s next for Ghulam Nabi Azad; Afghan media struggles to survive; why Nepal postponed Gorkhas’ recruitment under Agnipath scheme; what to watch this weekend; and more.

1) In his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad doesn’t mince his words. He wrote that the situation in the Congress has reached a point of “no return”. In the five-page letter, Azad blames Rahul Gandhi for the party’s decline.

🔴 Azad’s no holds barred attack on Rahul Gandhi: He said following the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics, especially after he was appointed the vice-president of the party in 2013, “the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him”. Calling Rahul “a non-serious individual,” whom the leadership tried to “foist” upon the party, Azad points to his “immaturity” and “childish behaviour” in the context of his 2013 trashing of the ordinance brought by the Manmohan Singh government to negate a Supreme Court order on disqualifying convicted MPs and MLAs.

🔴 Congress’ reply: The Congress initially questioned the timing of his decision, and then launched a scathing counter-attack, accusing him of being in cahoots with the BJP. Several Congress leaders, including its two chief ministers, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, attacked Azad.

🔴 Azad’s next move: A para in his resignation letter gave a hint about Azad’s plans. “Some of my other colleagues and I will now persevere to perpetuate the ideals for which we have dedicated our entire adult lives, outside the formal fold of the Indian National Congress,” he wrote in the letter. Late in the evening, PTI quoted Azad as confirming that he will float a new party with a J&K-centric unit to start with.

2) Sadiqa Shirazi knew what the Taliban thought about her journalism well before their takeover of Afghanistan. From 2008, as Shirazi, then running a TV and radio station in Kunduz, focussed on stories about domestic violence, women’s rights and their education, she and her husband started getting death threats. In 2015, during the five brief days that Taliban entered Kunduz, her television and radio station was destroyed, and stripped of all equipment. Shirazi, who had fled to the Afghanistan capital at the time, decided to fight back. With funding help from donors, and a mostly women team of 15, she restarted Roshani radio.

Advertisement

3) Former Delhi High Court Judge Rekha Sharma writes on NV Ramana’s tenure as Chief Justice of India: “Justice Ramana faced the onerous task of restoring the people’s faith in the judiciary. To his credit, by and large, he lived up to what was expected of him — though he could have done much more.”

4) Every year since 1947, Nepal-domiciled Gorkhas have been recruited in the Indian Army. But with Nepal raising concerns about the new Agnipath recruitment scheme, the future of the practice now hangs in the balance. We explain the reservations that the Nepalese government has about the new scheme, and the socio-economic impact of the historic military ties between the two countries.

🔴 Why has Nepal postponed Agnipath recruitment rallies? According to reports from Nepal, the government feels that the Agnipath scheme must be approved by it and for that political consultations with all parties in Nepal must take place.

Advertisement

🔴 What is the socio-economic impact on Nepal of Gorkha soldiers serving in the Indian Army? A major economic and social impact is felt in Nepal due to the Nepal-domiciled Gorkha soldiers serving in the Indian Army and much of it has to do with the remittances that they send home.

🍿 What to watch this weekend

5) This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger: “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this film: mixed martial arts, snarling boxers, tough-as-nail trainers, and the hero who will pulp everyone single-handedly has been around of years. for years. This excuse-for-a-plot is filled with all kinds of outlandish situations; the treatment is beyond pathetic.” (⭐)

The Express Saturday Quiz

Turkish pop star Gulsen was arrested for a joke she made during a concern in Istanbul in April. The 46-year-old singer has previously come under fire in Islamic circles for unfurling an LGBTQ flag at a concert. What was the joke about?

Religious schools Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish national anthem

(🤫 Pssst… the answer is in today’s edition of The Indian Express. Get it here)

Until next time,

Rahel Philipose and Vidya Gowri