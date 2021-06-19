Daily Briefing: Centre calls all-party meet on J&K delimitation; Flying Sikh Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Good morning,

Big Story

In what could be a renewed — and more substantive — push to the political process in Jammu and Kashmir after the District Development Council elections, the Central government has reached out to mainstream parties in the Valley for a meeting next week to discuss the delimitation exercise or the process of redrawing constituencies in the Union Territory.

Only in the Express

As Speaker Om Birla completes 2 years in office, he has had to preside over the Lok Sabha through unprecedented restrictions because of the pandemic. In an interview to The Indian Express, he said there was “no consensus” among parties over holding meetings of the parliamentary Standing Committees online, and that he had issued no restrictions regarding not convening the same.

From the Front Page

The Supreme Court, while hearing Delhi Police’s appeals against the bail of student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, said it will not interfere with the order. However, it stated that “the manner in which the High Court had interpreted the Act (UAPA) will probably require examination” by the apex court.

Healthcare workers across the country have borne the brunt of the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, data from the vaccination drive among healthcare workers show a reduced need for hospitalisation, oxygen therapy, and ICU admission, said Dr V K Paul who heads the country’s task force on the pandemic.

In a move that will empower the Centre to order “re-examination” of an already certified film following complaints, the government sought public comments on its draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to bring back its “revisionary powers” over the Central Board of Film Certification.

Even as it is caught in a tussle with the Union government over the new Information Technology rules, Twitter was pulled up by the parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, which told the social media firm that the rule of the land was supreme and it must abide by Indian laws.

Must Read

Until Wednesday, the village of Chawrian Mohrah was the only obstruction keeping authorities in a block in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district from recording 100 per cent Covid vaccination in the 45-plus age group. In the end it took six trips and a lot of persuasion to convince the residents of the village to take the jabs. Sources said those who refused and tried to flee were caught by police and made to take the vaccine, an allegation district authorities said they were looking into.

A month after the Allahabad High Court pulled up the Sitapur Police over a case registered under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in February, a final report was submitted in a local court and the case was closed. This comes after the HC noted that the provisions of the act were wrongly invoked against 22-year-old Suraj, the applicant. It also granted bail to Suraj, who had been booked under the Act, along with three others.

And Finally

An Army man, a track legend, and a trailblazer who demanded excellence from all those who represented India — Milkha Singh emerged, like India did, from the ashes of a tumultuous partition to become India’s greatest running legends. We look back at the glorious life of Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Friday.

Delhi Confidential: Amidst anxiety within Congress circles over attempts by some regional parties to float a federal front, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday has given party leaders a point to argue that allies such as the DMK still prefer the Congress to lead the anti-BJP front.

