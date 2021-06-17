Daily Briefing: Tamil Nadu considers ‘long parole’ for Rajiv case convicts; Union min says Twitter ‘chose’ not to follow rules

Good morning,

Big Story

The public spat between Twitter India and the government has intensified after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the microblogging platform had “deliberately chosen” not to comply with new intermediary guidelines despite being given “multiple opportunities”. His remarks came after Ministry officials suggested that Twitter India no longer enjoyed legal protection.

Only in the Express

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is considering the option of granting “long parole” to the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The new line of thinking comes a month after Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to the President seeking implementation of the previous government’s recommendation to immediately release the convicts.

From the Front Page

Ayodhya is back in the spotlight yet again. On March 18, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had purchased 1.208 hectares of land for Rs 18.5 crore from Sultan Ansari and property dealer Ravi Mohan Tiwari, who in turn had purchased it from the Pathaks for Rs 2 crore — a deal that has caused controversy with the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party alleging ‘corruption and fraud’. What has now come to light is that the same day, the Trust purchased another parcel, 1.037 hectares, directly from Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak for Rs 8 crore.

The meetings of the Standing Committees of Parliament kicked off with heated exchanges at the Public Accounts Committee between Chairman and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and NDA members over his proposal that the panel take up for discussion the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Objecting to the Delhi High Court order granting bail to three student activists booked under the UAPA anti-terror law in a Northeast Delhi riots case, the Delhi Police approached the Supreme Court, urging it to immediately stay the order. As such, they remained in jail even though they had been granted bail a day earlier.

Must Read

“Nine years have been lost,” said 33-year-old Mohammed Irfan, who was released from prison late on Tuesday night along with Mohammed Ilyas (38), after they were acquitted of all charges, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing lack of evidence. Ilyas and Irfan were arrested in 2012 by the Maharashtra ATS, which linked them to a Lashkar-e-Taiba conspiracy to kill politicians, police officers and journalists.

Amid an ongoing political tussle within the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), party MP Prince Raj — who happens to be former party leader Chirag Paswan’s cousin and also one of the five MPs rebelling against him — has been accused of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed by a woman, who just four months ago was named in an FIR by Raj, for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

Scientists in Karnataka are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones. The aim of the study is to prepare for the next wave of infections by understanding if any new variants of the virus are affecting children.

A vaccination drive at a housing society in Mumbai’s Kandivali area is being investigated after its residents alleged that they were the victims of an elaborate vaccination scam, in which they were given fake Covid-19 shots. An inquiry has revealed that an employee of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital (KDAH), an official of a local medical association and an events management company are behind the scam.

And Finally

Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, home to a majority of the state’s tigers, accounted for 22 deaths from tiger attacks between March and May this year. But in the district’s 1,112 sq km Central Chanda divisional forest area, officials were able to bring the number of deaths down to two. How did they manage? Through awareness campaigns, changing timings of entry of villagers into the forest area, and ensuring they went in groups and not alone.

Delhi Confidential: Amidst rumblings in its Punjab and Rajasthan units, the Congress is now faced with fresh tensions brewing in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due in December next year, with top leaders throwing their hats in the ring for the PCC president’s post.

In today’s episode of 3 Things, we look at why the Delhi HC has granted bail to three student activists, the significance of the order, and how the parent’s of the three students reacted to the news.

