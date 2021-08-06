Daily Briefing: Govt moves to bury retrospective tax policy; Indian men’s hockey team wins first medal in 41 years

Good morning,

Big Story

In a move to bury the controversial policy of retrospective taxation, the government proposed amendments to the Income-tax Act and Finance Act, 2012, to effectively state that no tax demand shall be raised for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012.

Express in Tokyo

The last time India won a hockey medal at the Olympics, cricket was still the country’s number two sport, the BJP had been formed less than three months before and the Cold War was at its peak. That was 1980. However, on Thursday, the heist coach Graham Reid’s India pulled off was no less miraculous. On an incredible morning, India went 1-3 down to Rio Olympics bronze medallists Germany, equalised, then took a 5-3 lead, and conceded another late goal before surviving a barrage of attacks until the last second to record a logic-defying win.

It is the biggest dilemma for an athlete at the Olympic Games: do you lose gold or win silver? Although Ravi Dahiya became only the sixth athlete in India’s sporting history to win a silver medal at the Olympics, he said, “What’s the point of this? I had come here with only one target, a gold medal. This is okay, but it’s not gold.”

From the Front Page

Following the first government-level talks between Assam and Mizoram since the July 26 border incident in which six Assam Police personnel were killed, representatives of the two states said there will not be any “fresh deployment” by either state in any of the disputed areas along the inter-state border.

Describing the allegations of surveillance through the use of the Pegasus spyware as “serious”, the Supreme Court wondered why no one had filed an FIR if there was reason to believe that phones had been hacked. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who, along with Justice Surya Kant, was hearing eight petitions seeking an independent probe into the matter, said: “No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true.”

Lost in the din of the government’s move on August 5, 2019, stripping J&K of its special status under Article 370, were the resignations of three members of Rajya Sabha. However, it now emerges that three members of Rajya Sabha — Bhubaneswar Kalita of Congress and SP’s Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth whose resignations ensured smooth passage of its legislative Bill — were approached by the ruling party and establishment in the final hours leading to the August 5 announcement.

Must Read

Starting July 25 when the kanwariyas pilgrimage began, everyday, over 150 vehicles are turned away from checkpoints, as the Uttarakhand Police tries to separate potential kanwariyas from those with genuine reasons and negative reports, to implement a state government ban on entry of pilgrims due to Covid fears. As per a Haridwar police report, 26,217 kanwariyas had been sent back from over 15 border check-posts and inside the city.

Yet again, the Vokkaliga-dominated districts in Karnataka’s Old Mysuru region have found no representation in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s new ministry that was formed on Wednesday. Despite the BJP trying to expand its footprint in the Vokkaliga bastions for many years now, the cabinet has no representative from the region except for Mandya.

The family members of Indian women’s hockey team player Vandana Katariya alleged a group of youths in their locality in Haridwar burst crackers, danced in celebration and passed casteist remarks after India lost to Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday. An FIR was registered and the main accused, a 25-year-old man, was arrested.

And Finally

A ‘James Bond’ who cleaned at dhabas before practice. One ‘Mr Backhand’ who wowed the Germans and an ‘Australian-type’ from Punjab. The drag-flicker who sculpted his shoulder playing with a tractor and a pair of cousins linking attack and defence. Meet the men behind the Indian hockey team, who won a bronze medal at the Olympics after an excruciating 41-year-long wait.

Delhi Confidential: While Rahul Gandhi met the family of the 9-year-old Dalit rape victim Wednesday, his party wanted Parliament to pass a resolution condemning the crime. In a rare move, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday proposing that a resolution be passed in the House on the incident.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi