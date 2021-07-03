Daily Briefing: Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM; pregnant women can now get vaccinated, says Centre

Good morning,

Less than four months after taking over, Tirath Singh Rawat has resigned as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, hours after holding a press conference to talk about the achievements of his government. The BJP, as such, is looking to appoint a third CM in four months.

India-Pakistan relations are back under the spotlight as it has emerged that on the night of June 26, hours before two drones dropped explosives on an IAF base in Jammu early June 27, a drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Three Trinamool Congress MPs have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India for having allegedly met BJP MP Suvendu Adhikari, who is under investigation by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, at his residence this week.

Rekindling the debate on the roles within the proposed integrated theatre commands, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, described the Air Force as a “support arm” but IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, disagreed, saying “airpower has a huge role”.

Five-and-a-half months into the immunisation programme against Covid-19, the Central government has finally allowed vaccination for pregnant women, paving the way for the entire adult population of the country to be vaccinated.

Haryana’s Directorate of School Education fears that over 12.5 lakh students of private schools in the state may have dropped out. According to official data, the number of students that enrolled for the 2021-22 academic session in private schools dropped to a mere 17.31 lakh, as compared to 29.83 lakh the year before.

When BJP leader Kapil Mishra delivered a controversial speech at a pro-CAA rally last year, a day before riots broke out in Northeast Delhi, a Delhi Police official was seen standing alongside him. The officer — former DCP, Northeast Delhi, Ved Prakash Surya — is now seeking the ‘President’s Police Medal for Gallantry’ for performing “extraordinary” work during the riots.

Six major film industry organisations and two students’ associations of film institutes have strongly opposed the proposal to amend the Cinematograph Act. According to them, the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — which proposes to introduce age-based certification, and empower the Centre to order re-certification of an already certified film following complaints — would “introduce more censorship” and thwart “freedom of expression and creativity”.

A day after taking suo motu cognisance of the brutal killing of a dog named Bruno in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala High Court decided to rename the case in memory of the Labrador. A bench of Justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and P Gopinath renamed the case ‘In Re: Bruno’ as a tribute to “the hapless dog that succumbed to acts of human cruelty, and disturbed by which incident we had initiated these proceedings.”

Delhi Confidential: The crises in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand should be good news for the Congress. But the opposition party itself is in a state of crisis in the hill-state, with a leadership tussle showing no signs of ending. The party is unable to elect a Congress Legislature Party leader.

