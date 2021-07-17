Daily Briefing: Reconsider even symbolic Kanwar Yatra, says SC; Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Good morning,

The Supreme Court, while underlining that the health of the citizenry of India and their right to life are paramount, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider even allowing a symbolic physical Kanwar Yatra given the fear of a third Covid-19 wave.

As the NHRC report on post-poll violence in Bengal becomes the latest flashpoint, The Indian Express, via a series, tracks down four illustrative incidents, an alleged murder, rape, arson and social boycott and review how political fault-lines — and the state’s response — play on the ground. In the first part, we try to uncover the chain of events that led to the death of 28-year-old Joy Prakash Yadav, whose family blames the ruling TMC for his death

The fourth edition of Indian Express’s Thinc Migration series focuses on why the difficulties of millions of migrant workers have stopped being part of the national discourse, and what can be done to change this.

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist for news agency Reuters whose images riveted the world, was killed while covering clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan.

About 1 in 10 people who caught the coronavirus infection after being vaccinated required admission to hospital for treatment of the disease, a new study commissioned by the ICMR has shown. Crucially, none of those admitted to hospital required ventilator or oxygen support, and none had to be put into ICU.

Fourteen engineering colleges across eight states have decided to collectively admit over 1,000 students in undergraduate programmes that will be taught in regional languages from the new academic year. This is the first year that AICTE — in line with provisions of the new National Education Policy — has permitted engineering colleges to offer B.Tech programmes in regional languages.

Temple complexes and public parks are doubling up as outdoor classrooms for school students in Gujarat who were left out of the virtual learning programme during the pandemic. Under the state education department’s Sheri Shikshan (street education) initiative, teachers are now holding classes for smaller groups in open spaces.

All eyes were on Navjot Singh Sidhu as he met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi yesterday, amidst the ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress. Sources in the party were all but certain that he would be named Punjab Congress Chief later that day. But there was no such announcement. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Gandhi expressing his strong reservations over any such move.

With Bakri Eid just days away, a recent letter from the Animal Welfare Board addressed to senior officials sparked quite a storm in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter asked the officials to stop the sacrifice of animals outside slaughter houses during the festival. The UT administration, however, clarified that there was no ban on animal sacrifice, and that the letter was a routine advisory sent out every year.

What does it take to raise an Olympic athlete? Swimmer Sajan Prakash’s mother, VJ Shantymol, who was once an athlete herself, recalls the difficult journey. Soon after Sajan was born, his father abandoned them — leaving Shantymol to raise him on her own. She made ends meet by working at the thermal power site in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, which is where Sajan was first immersed into the world of swimming.

Delhi Confidential: In an attempt to encourage junior ministers to learn the ropes of parliamentary procedures in the Upper House, PM Modi has directed them to listen to debates in Rajya Sabha when they do not have duty in the Lower House.

