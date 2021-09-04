Daily Briefing: PM Modi likely to meet Biden in US this month; Wanted to console Vetter after Gold, says Neeraj Chopra

Good morning,

Big Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Washington DC and New York in the last week of September in what will be his first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden assumed office early this year. With the situation in Afghanistan unfolding rapidly, Modi’s visit is significant. Besides meeting Biden, he is expected to have important meetings with the top echelons of the US administration.

Only in the Express

Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, while speaking at The Indian Express e.Adda, said he wanted to give a hug to his biggest rival Johannes Vetter, and make him feel “you are the best”, after the German javelin thrower’s premature exit from the Tokyo Games final. He was the guest at the event alongside bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia.

From the Front Page

Making a determined bid to fill the large number of vacancies in High Courts across the country, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 68 names, including 10 women, for elevation to the courts. This is the first time the Collegium has cleared so many names in one go. The recommendation of 68 names comes just a fortnight after another Collegium headed by the CJI cleared nine names in one go for the Supreme Court.

Observing that “the sole act of protesting” cannot be used as “a weapon to justify the incarceration” of those exercising this right, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to five persons arrested last year by Delhi Police for allegedly being part of an anti-CAA protest during which Head Constable Ratan Lal sustained fatal injuries. “The right to protest and express dissent is a right which occupies a fundamental stature in a democratic polity,” Justice Prasad said while granting them bail.

Invoking terror charges under the UAPA, the National Investigation Agency has submitted its chargesheet against 10 accused, including dismissed Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze and retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, for allegedly planting gelatin sticks in an SUV near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani — and the murder days later of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran, who had been using the vehicle and had reported its theft.

India’s textile and apparel exports to the United States, its single largest market, were up 55 per cent in the first seven months of 2021. This is the fastest pace of growth among the top five countries exporting textile and garments to the US. A sustained recovery in global trade and demand from key external markets like the US and the European Union in product categories such as textiles and garments have helped boost India’s exports, which recorded the sixth consecutive month of growth in August.

Must Read

Information about the preliminary inquiry and corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was disclosed to his lawyer by CBI Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari, in exchange for an iPhone 12 Pro as a bribe, according to an FIR by the probe agency. Tiwari was arrested by the CBI Wednesday.

Prices of edible oil, which have gone up between 20 and nearly 50 percentage points in the last one year, may not cool down “dramatically” but will start softening from December, according to Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution. “Prices of soyabean oil and palm oil for December in the futures market are showing a marginally declining trend, which means we can expect it is not rising,” he said.

Four years after Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh was gunned down allegedly by members of a radical Hindutva group, the trial of the 17 accused is yet to begin. Delays caused by several applications filed by the accused, as they are in different jails around the country, and the Covid situation have stalled the trial, despite the fact that the main chargesheet in the case was filed by the SIT in 2018 itself. Recently, new chargesheets were filed over procurement of SIM cards by the accused using fake identities

And Finally

Meet India’s top 16 break dancers. Apart from their signature moves, each of these B-Boys also have unique stories that set them apart. One turned to dancing to escape a life of crime. Another worked as a Zomato delivery partner while training for this weekend’s Red Bull BC One in Mumbai. But for some of them, their greatest adventure is two years away, as India begins choosing dancers for its first-ever break dancing contingent at the Paris Olympics.

Delhi Confidential: Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph wrote to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, urging his government to permit places of worship to reopen. Pointing out that the pandemic has “thinned down significantly”, and that “relaxations were allowed for many of the activities”, he wrote that “allowing people to attend religious worships and services would only help in alleviating their deep stress (and)…infuse them with positivity, hope, inner strength and confidence”.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi