Daily Briefing: Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup; Sitharaman gives Rs 30k-cr guarantee for ‘bad bank’

Good morning,

Big Story

The government has approved extending a guarantee of Rs 30,600 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) to help clear the banking sector’s stressed assets of around Rs 2 lakh crore in a time-bound manner. A total of Rs 90,000 crore of stressed assets, against which banks have made 100 per cent provisions in their books of accounts, will be transferred to NARCL in the first phase.

Only in the Express

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar writes: “On October 6, he will complete 20 years of continuous captainship of an elected government. He was chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years and has been the PM of the world’s largest democracy, India, for seven years. People repose this kind of power in the hands of a leader who they think can solve the problems of the country.”

From the Front Page

Calling it a “democratic experiment”, the BJP has ushered in an entirely new ministry in Gujarat, replacing all the existing names, just over a year ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Only three in the government of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who took oath on September 13, have held ministerial posts earlier. In the shake-up involving balancing of caste and regional representation, and induction of younger leaders, those dropped included powerful Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

Virat Kohli, just like his mentor M S Dhoni, took to social media to announce that he would step down as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup that commences in the United Arab Emirates on October 17. Kohli’s statement mentioned Rohit Sharma as “an essential part of the leadership group”, all but anointing the latter as his successor in the shortest format.

Days before the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have unveiled an ambitious security initiative — AUKUS (Australia, UK and US), which is expected to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines in a bid to counter China’s growing power in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. Hours before the three countries signed the new trilateral security alliance in an attempt to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the region, Scott Morrison had also called up PM Narendra Modi to inform him about the pact.

Must Read

After travelling 70 km from her hometown in Biswanath Chariali to appear for the entrance exam of Jorhat’s Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Tezpur, 19-year-old Jublee Tamuli was stopped from entering the exam hall as she was wearing a pair of shorts. Authorities permitted her to appear for the exam only after she agreed to wrap a curtain around her legs.

In the past two years, under the shadow of the Covid pandemic, enrolment in Rajasthan government schools across Classes 1-12 has increased by almost 10 lakh. Officials in the state’s Directorate of Secondary Education said they expect the numbers to increase by another 1.5 to 2 lakh in the next 15-20 days, as the numbers are added up. The jump is in line with the nation-wide trend of private school children, mostly from rural and poor urban areas, shifting to government institutes.

After 26-year-old Bindu RD, a resident of H Rampura village in Davanagere district, wrote a strongly worded email addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, bemoaning the poor road infrastructure in her village, district officials promised immediate action. In her email, Bindu said that she would not get married and leave her native place until roads were built, as then there would be no one left to fight for her village.

Kerala’s Kannur University has decided not to teach the works of V D Savarkar and M S Golwalkar, which were included in the syllabus of the post-graduate course in Governance and Politics. The decision followed the recommendation of a two-member committee appointed by the university to review the syllabus. This also comes after opposition parties and Left academicians alleging that the ruling CPI(M) was facilitating saffronisation of education in the state.

And Finally

From the javelin thrown by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves — as many as 1,300 gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are up for grabs in an upcoming e-auction organised by the Ministry of Culture to mark his birthday. The proceeds from the e-auction will go towards the Namami Gange Mission, aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.

Delhi Confidential: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP will be rolling out a three-week celebration and will organise a series of programmes, starting with a blood donation camp in the morning, which will be inaugurated by BJP president J P Nadda. The office will also hold a special photo exhibition on the life and works of Prime Minister Modi

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Thing’ podcast, we discuss the government’s relief package for the telecom sector, the Air India disinvestment, and finally, we go over details of India’s first bad bank.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi