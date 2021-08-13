Daily Briefing: Govt fields 8 ministers to take on Oppn over washed-out Monsoon Session; In UP, 3,300 ‘criminals’ shot at

Good morning,

Big Story

A day after the Monsoon Session of Parliament came to an abrupt end, Opposition parties launched an offensive against the government, alleging that “outsiders” who were not part of “Parliament security” were brought into the Rajya Sabha to “manhandle” MPs, including women members, during passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill.

The Narendra Modi government has fielded eight Union ministers to take on the Opposition over the washed-out Monsoon Session, accusing it of “bringing anarchy from the streets to Parliament” and of “literally threatening that if (the government attempts to pass more) Bills, there will be even more damage”. The Monsoon Session, which began on July 13, was marked by continuous protests by the Opposition, demanding discussions on the Pegasus spyware controversy and contentious farm laws, forcing repeated adjournments in the two Houses.

Only in the Express

Since March 2017, when the BJP came to power in the state, UP Police have shot at and injured at least 3,302 alleged criminals in 8,472 encounters, leaving several of them hobbled with bullet wounds on their legs. The death toll from these encounters, meanwhile, is 146. Yes, it does not exist officially. But in private, some senior officials in UP have a name for it: “Operation Langda (Lame)”.

From the Front Page

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost an important earth observation satellite during launch after the GSLV rocket carrying it malfunctioned about five minutes after lift-off. The launch was supposed to place the earth observation satellite, EOS-03, into a geostationary orbit. The problem with the rocket, however, led to the failure of the mission. The launch failure was the first suffered by ISRO in four years.

A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of sexually assaulting four minors and observed that he was “falsely framed due to prejudicial disposition of the parents towards the accused, who belongs to the Dalit community”. The court has also, in a rare instance, granted a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to be paid by the state to the accused within two months.

Must Read

Quashing the detention of three persons under the National Security Act (NSA) in a cow slaughter case, the Allahabad High Court has said that slaughtering a cow “in the secrecy of one’s house” could involve a law and order issue but not public order. The three men were arrested on August 14 last year and booked under different sections of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013.

“They were crying for help but I couldn’t do anything to save them,” said the mother of the two minor sisters who died after they were allegedly gangraped and then forced to drink pesticide in Haryana’s Sonipat. All this while the 35-year-old watched, scared and helpless. According to police, the accused had threatened the woman not to tell anyone.

A recent disturbing video doing the rounds on social media shows the assault of Afsar Ahmed, an e-rickshaw driver from Kanpur, who was forced by a group of men to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ even as his five-year-old daughter sobbed and pleaded with them to let him go. In one of the videos, men wearing saffron scarves are seen manhandling him and accusing him of raising anti-national slogans. So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

And Finally

“Everyone outside is treating me like I am a dead thing…I knew that in India, you fall as fast as you rise. One medal (lost) and everything is finished.” Wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaks her silence and recalls her struggle on the last day at Tokyo 2020.

Delhi Confidential: In his address at an event to mark World Elephant Day, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said earlier he was not aware of the different days to mark different animals as he is now.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we discuss Twitter’s recent actions against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, the NCPCR’s latest report on minority schools in India, and the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in India.

