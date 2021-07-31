Daily Briefing: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is named in FIR in Mizoram; all eyes on PV Sindhu today as shuttler eyes final

Good morning,

Big Story

The Assam-Mizoram boundary dispute, in which six Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed in firing and clashes last Monday, became a full-blown crisis when Assam summoned six officials of Mizoram’s Kolasib district and sent police after the state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP. Meanwhile, Mizoram retaliated by disclosing that police of Kolasib district had lodged an FIR on July 26, the day of the incident, against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six officials.

Express in Tokyo

While Lovlina Borgohain ducked a punch, swayed away from another, and smiled her way into the welterweight semifinals assuring India of its second medal, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu swept aside home favourite Akane Yamaguchi to set up a mouth-watering semi-final with Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying, considered the queen of deception.

From the Front Page

With almost all students clearing Class 12 through the CBSE’s alternate assessment policy, the highest score bracket of 95% and above is fuller than ever — over 70,000 students have received these top marks in the results declared on Friday. At 99.37%, the pass percentage is over 10 percentage points higher than last year’s 88.78%.

A day after Madhya Pradesh Police wrote to the vice-chancellor of a Sagar-based Central university, warning of possible action “if religious and caste sentiments are hurt” at an international webinar that was to be organised by its anthropology department, the Dr Harisingh Gour University pulled out of the event — two hours before it was to have kicked off.

Must Read

A newly-formed association of women teachers in UP is demanding three-day “period leave” every month due to the poor condition of toilets in government schools across the state. “Often, the choice is between using the unhygienic washrooms in schools or going to the fields,” the president of the association Sulochana Maurya said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses the need for change in the party’s functioning after its “humiliating” performance in the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal: “We cannot enjoy the luxury of Twitter or Facebook because the situation has come to such a pass that without hitting the street, we cannot impact the psyche of the common people.”

The two men arrested in connection with the death of Dhanbad District Judge Uttam Anand, have been sent to five days of police custody. The accused, who are said to have mowed down the Additional Sessions Judge in an auto rickshaw earlier this week, allegedly told investigators they were drunk at the time of the incident, police sources said. However, the police suspect it was a premeditated hit-and-run.

An FIR was registered against the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan TV, Suresh Chavhanke, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of tribals and Meena communities in the recent dispute over Jaipur’s Amagarh Fort between the Meena community and Hindu groups. Chavhanke has been accused of wanting to spread religious frenzy as a part of a conspiracy and wanting to spread chaos and riots to disrupt communal harmony.

And Finally

American Olympic 400m hurdler Rai Benjamin may not have inherited his father, former West Indies fast bowler Winston’s, love for cricket, but speed is in his genes. While Winston was known for bowling as fast as he could, Rai, too, is best known for leaping over hurdles with blistering pace.

Delhi Confidential: In what seems like an attempt to dial down tension between Mizoram and Assam, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga released tweets congratulating Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mary Kom, calling them proud daughters of Northeast India, and tagging both the CMs of Manipur and Assam. In another, he used the hashtag ‘NorthEast India will always be One’.

