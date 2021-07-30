Daily Briefing: OBC, EWS get quotas in state medical, dental colleges; Assam says going to Mizoram is not safe

Good morning,

Big Story

Calling it “a historic and a landmark decision”, the Centre has announced that it will provide 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for the economically weaker section in the All India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses in state medical and dental colleges from the current 2021-22 academic year onward.

Express in Tokyo

Moments after piercing the cloak of invincibility that South Korea’s ace archers wear at the Olympics, Atanu Das showed the driving force that pushed him to pull off the biggest upset in the men’s individual archery competition at the Tokyo Games: his marriage ring on the right hand, and the Olympics symbol on the left. As Das took on former Olympic champion Oh Jin-hyek in the elimination rounds, there was only one person in Das’s corner cheering for him — his wife Deepika Kumari.

From the Front Page

Taking strong exception to the “last minute refusal” by representatives of three ministries to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology to discuss the Pegasus spyware issue, the panel’s chairman Shashi Tharoor has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking him to take “serious cognizance” of the matter, and called their conduct “unprecedented”, “breach of Parliamentary privilege” and “contempt of the House”.

Four days after six Assam Police personnel were killed in violent clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has issued an unusual travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram citing a “threat to personal safety”.

The death of an Additional Sessions Judge of Dhanbad in what police suspect was a premeditated hit-and-run incident echoed in the Supreme Court with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana saying that he has spoken to the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice in this regard. The High Court has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the killing.

Must Read

India and the US are now “closer than ever before” on the situation in Afghanistan — this was one of the key takeaways from visiting US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken’s meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In view of India’s recent confrontation with Big Tech, the US also tried to urge the country to support “international freedoms”. However, this was met with “gentle pushback” from the Indian delegation.

With Kerala reporting over 22,000 Covid cases for the third day in a row, a six-member high-level multi-disciplinary team has been deployed to the state to “collaborate” with the state’s health authorities for management of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the BJP and the state’s ruling CPI(M) traded barbs over the situation, with the former blaming “politics of appeasement” for the rise in cases. In response senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac asked the Centre to send more vaccines to Kerala instead of “free advice”.

Activists allegedly belonging to the Karni Sena stopped an interfaith marriage at a local court in UP’s Ballia district, labelling it a case of “forced conversion and love jihad”, and allegedly forced the 18-year-old bride to go to the police station. The police, however, said no proof of illegal conversion was found.

And Finally

The last 18 months have been far from easy for Sunisa Lee, the US gymnast who led the way after her teammate Simone Biles’s exit in the Tokyo Olympics. First, the pandemic postponed the Olympics and Suni spiralled into depression. Then, she broke her foot and was unable to train for three months. Now, Biles, who was a pillar of support during Lee’s depressive phase last year, pulled out and it was left to her to bring home the medals.

Delhi Confidential: The rejig in the seat arrangement after the Cabinet reshuffle has got TMC leader Derek O’Brien sitting between former Prime Ministers Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh. This means, given the TMC’s role in forging national opposition unity, O’Brien has got the opportunity to occasionally pick the brains about the experience of two coalition Prime Ministers.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi