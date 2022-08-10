Daily Briefing: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP; Maharashtra CM Shinde carries expansion of State Cabinet

Good morning,

Five years after he resigned as Chief Minister and walked out of the Mahagathbandhan when RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav refused to step down in the wake of an alleged corruption case, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan and Tejashwi. Nitish ended his alliance with the BJP on Tuesday, resigned as the coalition Chief Minister, only to stake claim again hours later with Tejashwi as his deputy.

🔴 Why did it happen? Nitish’s decision to walk out of the NDA marked a bitter end to his tenuous relationship with the BJP after returning to power in November 2020 as Chief Minister. Those close to him said he was “not at all comfortable” from Day One. “He believed the BJP belittled him using Chirag Paswan (of LJP). When you lose (votes), you start believing in such things. He did not want to be Chief Minister but reluctantly agreed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested. But he was not at all comfortable,” a leader said.

🔴 How does it affect the BJP? In public remarks over Nitish Kumar’s move to end their alliance, Bihar BJP leaders are calling it “good riddance”. But the parting of ways with the JD (U), its only major ally in the NDA, has the BJP in a dilemma and the party’s national leadership is nervous because the realignment in Bihar, a crucial Hindi heartland state, has the potential to jeopardize BJP calculations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Some BJP leaders believe that Nitish may emerge as a binding force for the Opposition since he has the potential to bring in more regional parties to a prospective alliance.

🔴 What is the effect of the move? For many in Opposition, Nitish Kumar’s decision to snap ties with the BJP was a coup — a payback in the same coin to the ruling party which they say is out to “destabilise” non-BJP governments in states. With less than two years for Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024, Nitish Kumar emerging as a consensus candidate of a reconfigured alliance of Opposition parties to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a possibility many in Opposition are already discussing.

Speaking about the change in power structure in Bihar, the BJP’s state unit President Sanjay Jaiswal said that Nitish Kumar’s ultimate aim to align with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party is to finish the RJD so that their votes come to JD(U). “He was always asking us what happened to the cases against RJD leaders…. Now with Bhola Yadav (Lalu Prasad’s former aide) arrested, and evidence against the family, Nitish thought it was the right time to destroy RJD,” the BJP leader said.

In the latest edition of the Explained Live, Sajjid Chinoy, the Chief India Economist at JP Morgan and part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, speaks on tackling challenges of rupee depreciation, getting rid of the obsession with the rupee-dollar rate and RBI’s role.

🔴 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde finally carried out the much-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet, forty days after he was sworn in as CM. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to 18 ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Reflecting the delicate balance in the new ruling coalition of Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and the BJP led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the “first phase” of Cabinet expansion included nine ministers each from both sides.

🔴 Shrikant Tyagi, who was booked by police last Friday after he was caught on video pushing and abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe residential society in Noida, was arrested from Meerut on Tuesday.

🔴 In a bid to standardise the process of sharing passenger data with the Customs department to avoid privacy infringements, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked airlines to mandatorily share PNR (passenger name record) details of all international passengers with the National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger, 24 hours prior to departure of flights.

With the Monsoon Session concluding earlier this week, Liz Mathew writes about her experience as a Parliament reporter: “If the powers that be are to be believed, this session – as stormy as several others in the recent past — will be the last to be held in this magnificent building, built 100 years ago. The Winter Session in November-December is expected to be held in the new building, which is coming up at a rapid rate, and fast overshadowing the majestic structure designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. But nothing can erase the history created in this building.”

With the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the government is looking to provide customers with a choice of power suppliers like mobile and internet service providers. It also has a provision for timely and adequate tariff revisions to help state utilities come out of losses and make payments for power in-time. What does the amendment Bill propose? Why is it being opposed? We explain.

When Anna Ushenina managed to force a draw from the clutches of defeat against Poland’s Oliwia Kiolbasa, guaranteeing a gold medal for Ukraine in the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday, there were no leaps of joy or high-fives, just tears and hugs. When millions back home, facing a brutal Russian invasion, were fleeing for life and struggling for food and shelter, the gold medal — an Olympiad gold no less — brought just fleeting relief.

