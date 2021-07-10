Daily Briefing: Covid task force head warns against crowds at hill stations; WhatsApp puts privacy policy ‘on hold’

Good morning,

In a shift in its stand, WhatsApp has said that it will not be limiting the functionality of its messaging app in case a user does not consent to its latest privacy policy, and that it will maintain this approach at least till the data protection Bill comes into effect.

Asking Opposition parties to keep their ego and differences aside, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, while speaking at the Indian Express Idea Exchange, said they must work together on a strategy to take on the BJP and that history would not forgive them if they fail to do so.

Two months after a 19-year-old national-level runner filed a sexual harassment complaint against renowned coach P Nagarajan at a Chennai police station, seven more women athletes, among them India internationals, have come forward with similar allegations against him.

With daily case detections still above 40,000 and reports and pictures of blatant violations of social distancing norms coming from tourist spots, the head of India’s pandemic task force, Dr V K Paul, has again warned that the second wave of Covid-19 is not over yet, and that cases can explode if people continue to behave recklessly.

Stressing on the need for a Uniform Civil Code, the Delhi High Court said that youth belonging to various communities, tribes, castes or religions who solemnise their marriages “ought not be forced to struggle with issues” arising due to conflicts in various personal laws, especially in relation to marriage and divorce.

Days after the government created a new ministry to “strengthen” the co-operative movement, Opposition leaders have questioned the setting up of the Ministry of Cooperation, with those from Congress calling it a “political mischief” and the Left terming it an “assault” on federalism since cooperatives are a state subject.

“No individual can be declared guilty simply on the basis of (spreading) social fear, anarchy, panic and concern for society.” This statement was made by a Sessions Court in Anand while acquitting 43-year-old UAPA-accused Srinagar resident Bashir Ahmad, who was arrested in 2010 by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Gujarat. He was finally reunited with his family on June 22, more than a decade after his arrest. The court said the prosecution had not produced any evidence to link him to terror acts and gone more by “emotion” than evidence.

In 2018, Dr Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, a government degree college lecturer in the Bani area of Kathua district, was booked for allegedly dishonouring the national anthem at a function held to celebrate the surgical strike. On Friday, the J&K High Court in Srinagar quashed the FIR against him, as its contents — based on a written complaint of the students — do not constitute a cognizable offence.

BJP President JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Rajnath Singh. These are some of the high profile visitors who have called on former UP CM Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Lucknow. With elections just around the corner in UP, Kalyan finds himself the focus of special attention once again. Even PM Narendra Modi had phoned in to check up on his health.

Last year YouTuber Karl Edward Rice, was praised by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for donating plasma at a government plasma bank. This year, he was allegedly blocked entry to the country. Originally from New Zealand, Karl has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the Indian government’s decision to blacklist him. Home Ministry officials said he was restricted from entering India for violating the terms and conditions of his visa.

