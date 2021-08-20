Daily Briefing: Terror groups in Pakistan operate with impunity, says Jaishankar; India Ratings lowers GDP forecast

Good morning,

Big Story

Noting “there are definite and proved allegations” that complaints by victims of violence following the West Bengal assembly polls were “not registered”, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into all alleged cases of murder, rape and attempt to rape, as flagged by a committee whose members were nominated by the NHRC chairperson.

Only in the Express

Amid the rapidly unfolding events following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, India has flagged “heightened activities” of the proscribed Haqqani network and said other Pakistan-based terrorist groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with “impunity and encouragement”. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the events in Afghanistan “have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security”.

From the Front Page

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will accompany Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in an all-party delegation that will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23 to ask for a caste-based census. This will be the first time that Nitish and Tejashwi will share a platform. All parties in Bihar, except the BJP, have demanded a count of caste numbers in the 2021 census. While the central government has so far refused to accede to the demand, some BJP leaders including Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi have backed the census.

Over a year after gangster Vikas Dubey and five others were killed in a series of alleged encounters with the Uttar Pradesh Police, a three-member judicial commission, formed on the direction of the Supreme Court, tabled its report in the state Assembly, clearing the police action. The commission also concluded that there was enough evidence that Dubey and his gang were patronised by local police, revenue and administrative officials, and recommended an inquiry against the “erring public servants”.

Linking India’s growth to the pace of vaccination, Fitch group company India Ratings revised down its GDP forecast for the Indian economy to 9.4 per cent in 2021-22 from its earlier estimate of 9.6 per cent. Muted wage growth, rise in health expenditure, and decline in household savings coupled with high consumer inflation are expected to weigh on consumption demand and hence, economic growth, it said.

Must Read

A missing cricket roller has pitched the Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool in a bizarre battle with the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The JKCA issued a notice to Rasool, asking him to return the roller or face “police action”. In his reply, Rasool has denied ever having taken the roller, and has asked the administrators, “Is this the way to treat an international cricketer who has given life and soul to J&K cricket?”.

Muyur Munde, a BJP worker from Pune, was forced to remove a bust of PM Narendra Modi from the temple he had set up to honour the Prime Minister after he was pulled up by the party’s central leadership in Delhi. Munde claims he ‘worships’ the PM and the temple “would also enable other followers to seek his blessings”. His actions drew sharp criticism from both opposition parties as well as local BJP leaders.

Three months ago, nine-year-old Hritiksha from the Kodagu district of Karnataka penned an open letter seeking help to find her deceased mother’s cell phone. On Thursday, the Karnataka police finally handed the phone over to her after months of searching. The cell phone, which belonged to her late mother, who succumbed to Covid on May 16, was finally recovered from a hospital godown.

Assam’s infamous detention centres, where “foreigners” are held in often poor conditions, will now be known as “transit camps”. A state government official said that the change in nomenclature was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s idea to “humanise detention centres”.

And Finally

“We can’t stop now. Our next target has to be that the flag is raised in the centre and should be the topmost.” In an interview with the Indian Express, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh talks about overcoming Covid months ahead of the Games, coming together as a team, the heart-stopping final six seconds against Germany in the bronze medal match, and writing a new chapter of history for the sport’s most successful Olympic nation.

Delhi Confidential: On his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded a train and interacted with passengers.The minister also informed them about what the government wants to do with Railways and what Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the national transporter is.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at a timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar death case, how a nexus of employees at a Mumbai office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allegedly siphoned over Rs 21 crore, and what External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said yesterday at a high-level UN Security Council briefing.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi