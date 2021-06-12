Daily Briefing: US denies emergency use nod to Covaxin; Mukul Roy returns to TMC after being snubbed by BJP

Good morning,

The Second Wave

On a day when the US FDA denied Emergency Use Authorisation to Covaxin, the head of India’s Covid-19 task force Dr VK Paul said publication of crucial phase 3 trial data of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, which will detail its efficacy, will be done in the next 7-8 days.

Bharat Biotech’s efforts to receive fast-tracked emergency approvals for Covaxin in the US have faced a setback, with the American drug regulator recommending that the vaccine be put through the process for a full authorisation instead.

Backing India’s demand, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on G-7 countries to lift restrictions on export of critical raw materials used in the production of Covid-19 vaccines. The lifting of restrictions on such exports has been a key demand of India to the US – the US recently said it would ease the curbs.

Only in the Express

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on the ongoing G-7 Summit: “If the G-7 wants to truly exercise more leadership, it will have to convince the world that all its new principles are not simply ruses to serve only the interests of the developed world.”

In the third instalment of The Indian Express’ ‘Thinc Migration’ series, Prof K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) spoke about the importance of the Centre taking charge of the vaccination drive nationwide. “What if chief ministers had said that they will spend state money only on their citizens…the bona fide residents, what happens to the migrant?” he said.

From the Front Page

BJP vice president Mukul Roy, who was one of the first big leaders to jump ship from the Trinamool Congress in 2017, returned to the TMC on Friday along with his son Subhranshu. Roy’s exit also betrays the differences at the top in the state BJP, between those originally belonging to the party and those who came over from the TMC.

With the falling Covid curve giving some breathing space and the announcement of vaccine procurement dialing down some tension between the Centre and states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to be engaged in an extensive “discussion and consultative” exercise within the government on the task and the road ahead.

Must Read

It seems a two-minute video featuring popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was all it took to lift Karnataka’s zoos out of a deep financial crisis induced by the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after the Zoo Authority of Karnataka shared the clip of Thoogudeepa appealing to people to support the zoos, funds raised through donations and adoptions of animals surpassed Rs 1 crore in a single week.

After it was informed that the families of the two Kerala fishermen killed by two Italian marines in 2012 will receive Rs 10 crore compensation, the Supreme Court reserved its order for June 15 on the Union government’s plea to close criminal proceedings in India against the accused — Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre.

And Finally

From facing threats, to being chased away with brooms — there’s almost nothing Bihar’s ‘Tika Express’ teams haven’t seen yet. Deployed across the state to speed up vaccination among the 45-plus age group, these health workers are finding it difficult to convince villagers to take the shots. Often the teams are being forced to return without administering a single shot, even after spending hours in a particular area, health department officials said.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi