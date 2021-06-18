Daily Briefing: Marks of Classes 10 and 11 will count in Class 12, says CBSE; student activists walk out of jail 2 days after bail

Good morning,

Big Story

Ending uncertainty over results of the Class 12 board examinations hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE has decided that marks for the theory component will be calculated according to a 40:30:30 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, respectively.

Only in the Express

Following the bail order of student activists Asif Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita who were booked under the UAPA anti-terror law over their alleged involvement in last year’s Delhi riots, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “This order is also a welcome effort to prevent our civil liberties from being swallowed up by the black hole of state power. The UAPA is also a problematic law because it attacks the presumption of innocence.”

From the Front Page

Student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha finally stepped out of Tihar jail two days after they were given bail by the Delhi High Court. “Abhi bhi lagta hai koi aayega (I still feel like someone will come) and will arrest us. I am happy to step out, see the roads and people,” said Kalita, soon after her release.

Serum Institute of India is likely to begin clinical trials of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate on children in July, sources at the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer said. Novavax has recently announced excellent results from its phase 3 trials at 119 sites in the United States and Mexico, reporting an overall efficacy of 90.4 per cent.

At a time when the public spat between Twitter and the Centre has intensified, it has come to light that a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell visited Bengaluru on May 31 to question Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari in connection with posts by BJP leaders alleging a “Congress toolkit” plot, which had led the Congress to lodge a complaint of “forgery”.

Must Read

At least 169 well-known literary figures of Gujarat have issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of an editorial by Gujarat Sahitya Akademi president Vishnu Pandya that had called all those praising the poem, “Shav vahini Ganga”, by Amreli-based poet, Parul Khakhar, as “literary naxals”.

Self-regulatory bodies for TV will now be legally recognised, as per the latest amendment to the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994. According to the government, the aim is to pave the way “for a strong institutional system for redressing grievances while placing accountability and responsibility on the broadcasters and their self-regulating bodies”.

Days after Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana was charged with sedition for a remark she made on a Malayalam TV news debate, the Kerala HC directed her to appear before the police in Lakshadweep for interrogation, but also granted her interim bail in a case she is arrested. A BJP leader filed a complaint against her after she referred to Lakshadweep administrator Praful K Patel as a “bioweapon” being wielded by the Centre on the island.

And Finally

When Neha Goyal first enrolled at a hockey academy in Sonepat 13 years ago, it was to escape a “toxic” home environment. After a long and arduous journey paved with many setbacks, Neha is now part of the 16-member Indian women’s hockey team that will be competing on the world’s biggest sporting stage — the Olympic Games.

Delhi Confidential: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had a surprise visitor on Thursday: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Earlier that day, Dhankar met with Home Minister Amit Shah, where he briefed him on the law and order situation in his state.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi