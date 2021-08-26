Daily Briefing: Cong fights rebellions in Punjab, Chhattisgarh; Afghan woman MP says deported from Delhi last week

Good morning,

The Congress is once again battling to contain rebellions threatening its governments in both Punjab and Chhattisgarh, despite the high command stepping in. In Punjab, ministers and MLAs seeking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s removal reiterated their demand Wednesday, despite the Congress asserting that there was no question of doing so. In Chhattisgarh, fresh from a peacemaking meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel again took potshots at rival T S Singh Deo.

The Centre is learnt to have cleared all the nine names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment to the top court, which currently has 24 judges against a sanctioned strength of 35. Highly placed sources told The Indian Express that the recommendations have been “processed, approved and forwarded to the President for issuance of warrants of appointment”.

A woman member of the Afghan parliament has said she was deported from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 20, five days after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Rangina Kargar, member of the Wolesi Jirga where she represents the Faryab province, said she arrived at the IGI Airport from Istanbul on a Fly Dubai flight, but was sent back despite having a diplomatic passport. “They deported me, I was treated as a criminal,” she told The Indian Express.

Stepping up his attack on the Shiv Sena a day after he was released on bail following his arrest over remarks in which he threatened to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed that Sena leaders, including Thackeray, had made similar remarks in the past, and that no action was taken against them. He alleged that Thackeray made a statement about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which he spoke of beating him with slippers.

A 23-year-old MBA student was allegedly gangraped by four or five unidentified persons when she was returning from a forested area with a male friend in Mysuru on Tuesday night. The woman, who is critical, is yet to give her statement to the police. Police have, however, obtained a statement from her friend who was also assaulted by the group.

Delhi University has come under criticism from some quarters after the Oversight Committee (OC) removed renowned author Mahasweta Devi’s short story and two Dalit authors from the English syllabus. In the Academic Council (AC) meeting held Wednesday, 15 AC members submitted a dissent note against the OC and its functioning.

“We are more scared of Pakistanis among the Taliban. We know for sure they will target us,” a former Afghan employee at India’s Kabul mission said. The employee is amongst 200-250 Afghans who worked at the mission and are now desperately looking towards India to rescue them following the Taliban takeover. But with most of them not in possession of their passports, the likelihood of a possible escape from Afghanistan seems bleak.

Meanwhile, India has cancelled all previously issued visas to Afghan nationals who are presently not in the country and has asked them to travel to India only on an electronic visa (e-Visa). Sources said the decision has been taken based on reports that several of those issued physical visas before the Indian Mission closed down in the country have misplaced their passports.

The latest proposal to change the name of a place in Uttar Pradesh has come from the Unnao district where the local administration has sought to rename a gram Sabha called ‘Miyaganj’. In a letter addressed to the UP government, district authorities recommended that the gram Sabha be renamed ‘Mayaganj’.

A week after winning bronze in the 400 metre mixed relay race at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi, 18-year-old Barath Sridhar — the team’s first runner — recalled his long, and arduous journey as an athlete. The son of a lorry driver, Barath said he will forever be indebted to his parents for emptying their savings to give him a good education. When the family overshot their monthly budget, he distinctly remembers his mother giving him her jewellery to sell at the pawn shop to fund his athletics career.

Delhi Confidential: Padma award winning playback singer Anuradha Paudwal paid a visit to the BJP headquarters this week to express her desire to do some social work in Kedarnath, where infrastructure work worth more than Rs 100 crore is in progress.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we take a look at Union Minister Narayan Rane’s remark that led to his arrest, how the government plans to monetize brownfield assets, and Covid-19 surge in Kerala post Onam.

