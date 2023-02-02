Daily Briefing: Six stories to get a full picture of Budget 2023

Good morning!

1) The Union Budget 2023-23 was the NDA government’s last full Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept her focus on two key aspects: one, growth – by setting aside a large outlay for an unprecedented surge in capital spending, and two, fiscal consolidation, by slashing subsidies and spending on the job guarantee scheme.

2) The Modi government’s big initiatives during its almost nine years in power have been largely aimed at the very poor, the farming community and corporates. By freeing individuals with annual income up to Rs 7 lakh from paying any tax, this time, the Budget signalled: The Middle Class Finally Matters.

3) But there are breaks for the super-rich too. The government made it attractive for the super rich (earning over Rs 5 crore) to shift to the new tax regime by offering them a hefty cut on surcharge from 37 per cent to 25 per cent, making their effective rate from 42.7 to 39 per cent.

4) So what has the budget tried to achieve this time around? Well, Sitharaman has stuck to the growth strategy that she first unveiled in 2019: stay on the path of fiscal prudence and incentivise the private sector to invest more in the economy’s productive capacity, explains Udit Misra.

5) In our opinion section, Neelkanth Mishra writes on why Budget 2023 is a good starting point in turbulent times: “In turbulent times like these, a good budget is just a starting point. The turmoil in the global economy is likely to continue…As the resilience of the domestic economy gets tested by global headwinds, deft fiscal manoeuvres may be necessary, like they were this year.

6) In an interview with DD News, Sitharaman spoke about the new tax regime and why it isn’t compulsory yet: “The old system is complicated and several requests in the past have been made to simplify it. Suggestions were to simplify the process, reduce taxes and improve compliance. We have done all of it in the Budget and the new system will also be the default system but not compulsory. Our intent is to gradually attract people to this new regime.” Read excerpts from the interview.

