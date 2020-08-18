Daily briefing: DoT to direct full network audit by telcos; Bengal ropes in Covid-free migrants to help patients

August 18, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the government’s plan to plug holes, if any, in telecom networks, classical music legend Pandit Jasraj’s legacy, and MS Dhoni may get a permanent seat in the Wankhede.

Indian telcos will soon be testing their network for vulnerabilities after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asked them to look for ‘backdoor’, a bug that allows companies to listen in or collect data. While almost 30 per cent of Bharti Airtel’s network comprises Chinese telecom equipment, it is as much as 40 per cent for Vodafone Idea.

State-owned telecom companies, BSNL and MTNL, have already been asked to complete such an audit.

In their first meeting since the border row, officials of Nepal and India met Monday to discuss projects in Nepal being assisted by the Indian government. Meanwhile, the Bihar government told a parliamentary standing committee that Nepal is not cooperating in flood control efforts.

The BS Yediyurappa government will once again approach the court for the appointment of a claims commissioner to recover costs for damage caused to property during the violence in east Bengaluru. The last time a similar appointment was made in 2019 to recover nearly Rs 82 crore in damages.

“Take corrective steps to prevent miscarriage of justice”: Over 1,500 lawyers from across the country, including senior members of the Bar, expressed dismay over the conviction of advocate Prashant Bhushan by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case.

Even as there is no agreement for production of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India right now, top government sources have told The Indian Express that the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the Russian medical research institute that has developed the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine to be cleared for use by the public.

The Bengal government has set up a volunteer force of recovered migrant workers to assist Covid patients. The workers were trained for a week to work under this temporary employment initiative, and earn an honorarium of Rs 15,000 a month. Their job: keep morale high in Covid wards, and assist patients while providing updates to their relatives.

The first sero survey conducted in Pune indicates extensive spread of Covid-19 in the city, which is not unusual, as per scientists and epidemiologists. Results of the serosurveillance, however, also show that an average of 51.5 per cent people, tested in high-prevalence areas, have antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

China Monday said it has “noted” the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day on “terrorism” and “expansionism” and has called for “mutual respect and support” between the neighbours.

When the history of classical music is written, Pt Jasraj will be remembered as the gold standard of male voices in a generation of vocalists that included Kishori Amonkar and Girija Devi. The last from this pantheon, he passed away at his home in New Jersey following a cardiac arrest.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) received a proposal to mark the seat in the Wankhede stadium where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six landed. It’s the first time there has been an offer for a specific seat in a stadium, and not an entire stand, to be named after a player in India.

Delhi confidential: LJP leaders say party president Chirag Paswan and Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar have spoken rarely in the past year. Nitish, they say, often refers to the age difference between the two leaders, which seems to have irked Chirag.

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we’re looking at a plan to improve infrastructure in Srinagar and Jammu.

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

