Daily Briefing: Dhankhar staff attached to 20 House panels; NRI youth killed at Anandpur Sahib came from family of soldiers

Eight officers belonging to the personal staff of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have been “attached” to 12 standing committees and eight department-related standing committees. While the order drew criticism from the Opposition, a senior Rajya Sabha member also called the move “unprecedented”.

Pardeep Singh, an NRI from Canada, had come to pay obeisance at Shri Anandpur Sahib on the eve of Hola Mohalla when he was stabbed to death after an argument with some miscreants. Singh came from a family of army personnel. They spoke to The Indian Express about the sequence of events that led to Singh’s death, and how the tragedy has impacted the community.

The Centre is expected to appoint an interlocutor for the process for a “constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura”. While TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma thanked Union Minister Amit Shah for “understanding the genuine problems” of tribals, he, however, said that his party would not be joining the BJP-led state government as of now.

In an unusually strong response, India captain Rohit Sharma called former coach Ravi Shastri’s remarks “rubbish”. Shastri had blamed the team’s batsmen for the loss in the third Test against Australia in Indore last week, saying they were “little complacent” and “little overconfident”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s public speeches during his recent visit to the UK has irked many. Among those most perturbed by Gandhi’s comments is Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh’s son Anirudh. On Twitter, Anirudh accused Gandhi of allegedly insulting the country from foreign soil. But this isn’t the first time Anirudh, known to be a staunch Sachin Pilot loyalist, has stirred up controversy.

It’s been more than six decades since he played the last of his 7 Tests but Jasu Patel remains a storied name in Indian cricket. For cricket fans of a certain vintage, the memories of the ‘Miracle at Kanpur’, where Richie Benaud’s mighty Aussies fell to the guiles of a 36-year-old on a comeback, was about the radio commentator mouthing the golden words ‘.. and Jasu Patel has taken another wicket’ on loop. As the Narendra Modi Stadium celebrates 75 years of India-Australia cricket rivalry, the expected tormentors of the visitors are an off-spinner and his spin partner. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the latest flag-bearers of India’s proud legacy that was started by Jasu.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we take a look at Raghuram Rajan’s comments about the Hindu rate of growth, the extent of India’s structural transformation, and the government’s plans to boost medical tourism.

