Daily Briefing: Quad’s message to Russia, China on Ukraine & aggression; India’s green certification under cloud; and more

1) Concurring that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons was “inadmissible”, the top diplomats of Quad nations called for lasting peace in Ukraine and underlined respect for territorial sovereignty and integrity. The Quad ministers representing India, US, Japan and Australia also targeted China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific and denounced its attempts to block designation of terrorists at the UN. Apart from agreeing to set up a new working group on counter-terrorism, the Quad Foreign Ministers also issued a joint statement containing a paragraph on the Ukraine conflict.

2) Express Investigation: In Part III of our Deforestation Inc series, we shed light on India’s forest certification industry and explain why it is in a mess though the business is still growing, and global players are rushing to cash in despite question marks over the soundness of certifications issued by them. Our investigation revealed that certifications in India were mainly a tool to bypass regulatory requirements in Europe and the US, where India’s forest-based products have an export market worth Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore every year.

3) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on how the Congress lost a key opportunity to build on a non-family brand and why the elections in the three Northeastern states, ironically, have more pointers for the future of the Congress than for the BJP: “The Congress blew an opportunity when it decided not to hold elections to the CWC and went back to the old “ghisa pita” formula of leaving “it” to the Congress president.”

4) Pointing out that the Supreme Court order on EC appointments will bring greater credibility to the institution, former CEC S Y Quraishi writes in our Opinion section today that the now-reformed system ensures independence, autonomy and institutional integrity of the Commission are intact and well-protected. “This new procedure will go a long way in bringing about greater credibility and impartiality to the institution. Most importantly, this will ensure that the perception of neutrality of the Election Commission will be maintained.”

The weekend is here and so are new releases. Confused about what to watch? Fret not, we have kept ready the reviews of Taj: Divided By Blood, a ten-episode series on the life and times of Emperor Akbar starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sandhya Mridul and Aditi Rao Hydari, and Gulmohar, a family drama starring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, to help you make the choice.

