Daily Briefing: Tracking dubious timber trail & myth of afforestation; Think tank CPR’s FCRA suspended, gets I-T notice on tax exemptions

Express Investigation

The India leg of the global investigation, ‘Deforestation Inc’, has found that the story of India’s forests is not just about large-scale deforestation or illegal logging, it’s also about the lack of official transparency on the status of the forest itself.

The Indian Express accessed and cross-checked a part of the geo-referenced forest cover data which the government, since the 1980s, has refused to share with the media.

We found that the bungalows of ministers and senior officers, even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in Lutyen’s Delhi, are “forest” in the official forest cover map. For over four decades, around one-fifth of India has remained consistently under green cover on government records.

The findings of our investigation make a case for open and verifiable forest cover data.

5th Ramnath Goenka Lecture

Delivering the fifth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture, billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates underlined the power of innovation to bridge divides and the role of India in the “big, global innovation boom.”

Here are 3 other stories you should read today:

Centre for Policy Research (CPR), one of the leading public policy think tanks, said it had been “intimated” by the Ministry of Home Affairs that its registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) had been “suspended for a period of 180 days”. The CPR had been granted tax exemption status until 2027 under Section 12A of the Income Tax Act. That status has now been questioned by the I-T officials.

The debate over the origins of SARS-CoV-2 has been reignited with revelations that the United States Department of Energy has changed its opinion and now believes that the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic most likely leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. So, was Covid-19 of ‘natural origin’ or ‘lab leak’? Here’s the tale of two theories.

Russia’s largest rolling stock maker Transmashholding (TMH) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trainsets in India. This comes at a time when New Delhi is under pressure to reduce its trade ties with Moscow

Meanwhile, with the counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya taking place today, follow live updates here.

Before you go, tune into our podcast, ‘3 Things’ where we speak about the progress (or the lack of it) in the 2020 New Delhi riots cases, the passing of a law banning caste discrimination in US city Seattle and an Air Force officer facing court martial for an unusual reason.

