Daily Briefing: Reading the GDP growth data; latest on Sisodia

Good morning!

Big Story

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed to a three-quarter low of 4.4 per cent in October-December 2022-23 primarily due to a 1.1 per cent contraction in manufacturing, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

What does this mean and what else does the Q3 show? Read Udit Misra’s explainer.

Only in the Express

Ahead of the G20 Foreign ministers’ meeting beginning today, European Union’s High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks to The Indian Express on India’s G20 presidency, its dependence on Russia for defence supplies, banning of the BBC documentary, and more.

From the Front Page

In a surprise move Tuesday evening, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody, and jailed minister Satyendar Jain tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The development came hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case.

At the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is all set to host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang among others amid the hardening of positions on the Russia-Ukraine war as it enters its second year.

Best of Premium

In his weekly column, C Raja Mohan writes on why cooperation amid conflict is India’s burden for G20: “As it steers the G20 amidst renewed great-power rivalry, India must temper its expectations. Reducing the inevitable negative impact of conflicts between major powers on the forum will be a diplomatic achievement for Delhi.”

In an interview with the Indian Express Outgoing Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar reflects on how he helped steer India’s aviation sector through a rather tumultuous period that saw a once-in-a-century pandemic, concerns over engine failures, a flurry of safety-related incidents, and errant passengers.

Must Read

It turns out Karnataka and Gujarat are the two Indian states making the most progress in transition to clean energy. A new report on India’s energy transition analysed 16 states, which together account for 90% of India’s annual power requirement. We break down the findings of the report.

A homegrown wire service with RSS links is supplying news feed for Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR). Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a two-year contract with the wire service called Hindusthan Samachar, which was founded by Shivram Shankar Apte, a journalist with a lifelong association with the RSS. Prasar Bharati cancelled its subscription to Press Trust of India (PTI), the nonprofit cooperative of Indian newspapers, in 2020. Take a look at the story of Hindusthan Samachar.

And Finally

More than two decades ago, 87-year-old Zakia Jafri had left the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad after the husband, late Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, was killed in the riots that followed the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. Last month, weak with age and painful memories of a day that changed her life forever, Zakia returned to her Ahmedabad home.

Delhi Confidential: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has crossed a million followers on Indian microblogging platform, Koo. Munda generally posts about the government’s empowerment and welfare initiatives for tribal communities on the platform, which he joined in 2021.

In today’s episode of the 3 Things podcast, we talk about the Congress’ new game plan for the 2024 Assembly polls, why onion prices have crashed at India’s biggest wholesale market for onions; and why the SC refused to entertain Sisodia’s plea.