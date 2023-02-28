Daily Briefing: Exit poll predictions on Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya polls; Sisodia’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

In today’s edition: Exit poll predictions on Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections; latest on the Delhi excise policy case; Supreme Court’s remarks on Hinduism; and more.

Big Story

Hours after the end of voting in Tripura and Nagaland, exit polls are predicting the return of BJP in the states.

🔴 BJP is tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with its coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

🔴 In Meghalaya, going by the exit polls, no party is predicted to cross the halfway mark in the 60-member Assembly, but BJP is set to marginally improve its tally from 2 to 6 seats.

🔴 Congress, which once dominated the Northeast, is headed for a wipeout in all three states, according to exit polls.

Only in the Express

In today’s opinion section, Nidah Kaiser writes on how the killing of two Muslim men in Haryana this month reveals the fragile, and unpredictable, relationship between state and non-state actors: “The delicate contract between the state and non-state actors seems to have come apart in Junaid and Nasir’s case, and the blurred boundaries between the ‘state’ and ‘non-state’ actors often end up legitimising violence by the latter.”

From the Front Page

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the probe alleging irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy has posed a significant challenge to the AAP. Sisodia was sent to CBI custody for 5 days after an 8-hour-long questioning session on Sunday, triggering questions about the long-term and short-term impact of his absence. The immediate impact of his absence will be on the government where he heads 18 departments, including key ones like Education, Finance, Health and Home.

‘A country cannot remain a prisoner of the past’ – This was the reminder given by a Supreme Court Bench while dismissing a petition seeking directions on renaming places in India. The “history of any nation cannot haunt the present and future generations…to the point that succeeding generations become prisoners of the past,” a two-judge bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna told advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who filed the petition.

In more court-related news, the Delhi High Court has upheld the Constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. The High Court was of the view that instead of focusing on the “alleged political motives” of the scheme, “it is necessary to focus on the benefits that are being provided by the said Scheme”.

Must Read

It took ASHA worker Bijaylaxmi Biswal years to convince Janiki Dehuri to go in for a tubectomy. Bijaylaxmi has been with Janiki through each of her deliveries since 2005. On Feb 14, 10 deliveries later, Bijaylaxmi took Janiki to a sterilisation camp. When Janiki returned home after the procedure, her husband accused her of being “impure” and did not allow her to enter their house. “Look at her (Janiki’s) health. Did I do something wrong by getting her sterilised without her husband’s knowledge?” Bijaylaxmi Biswal tells The Indian Express.

In a bid to make an impactful comeback in the 2024 elections and take the BJP by its horns, the Congress has started working on a plan to reach out to the SC, ST and OBC communities. The party has proposed a dedicated ministry for the empowerment of the OBCs and a socio-economic caste census, apart from promising the SCs, STs and OBCs equal access to jobs in the private sector.

And Finally

After being defeated by India on a red soil pitch in Nagpur and a black soil surface in Delhi, the track at Indore’s Holkar Stadium – venue for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – provides a fresh puzzle to the Australia team as it is a combination of both types of surfaces. The pitch in Indore has a red soil coating at the top and black soil underneath to hold everything together. Read more to find out how this might aid the Indian team.

Delhi Confidential: Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a break from his political dutis and attended a kavi sammelan, organised by Ek Soach Saathiya Foundation, an organisation of serving and retired GST and Customs service officers, recently. The foundation organises various events on “nationalism and social unity”.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest, the Meghalaya state elections, and Supreme Court dismissing a petition to rename locations in the country.

