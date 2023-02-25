Daily Briefing: Central agencies prepare dossier on Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh Sandhu; ICHR stops singing of daily national anthem; and more

Get your weekend started with these top 5 stories from today’s edition

1) A day after Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh Sandhu shook Punjab by storming the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, along with gun-wielding supporters, demanding the release of one of his associates in an alleged kidnapping case, The Indian Express learnt that intelligence agencies have already prepared a dossier on Amritpal after monitoring him for 4-5 months. The agencies have noted that in most speeches, he instigates Sikh youths to carry weapons and raise their voice against the “slavery” of the community.

🔴 Amritpal Singh, 29, is a follower of pro-Khalistan slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. ‘Waris Punjab De’ works to help the youth of the state “follow the tenets of Sikhism” and “establish Khalsa Raj”. We explain the origin of ‘Waris Punjab De’ and how Amritpal Singh took over as its head.

🔴 In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes that the incident has brought back ghosts from the militancy of the 1980s. “Ajnala’s the tip of the iceberg. That iceberg is hardly hidden. It reveals that in Punjab, with a history of militancy and a protracted drug problem that has destroyed more than one generation, the likes of Amritpal will never be short of mobilising angry, resentful young men.”

🔴 The Indian Express’ Manraj Grewal Sharma points out that the Ajnala incident has raked up memories best forgotten. “While no actor in the state government would surely want a return to the dark decade, they would do well to remember that history has a habit of repeating itself. A vigilant administration can surely prevent it.”

2) Following “objections”, the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) is learnt to have done away with its practice of making staffers sing the national anthem every morning. Images of Bharat Mata and of former Jan Sangh president Deendayal Upadhyaya, which adorned the office of Member Secretary Umesh Kadam and the ICHR conference room, have also been removed.

3) Though the Rajasthan Police claimed that the white Scorpio vehicle, used by cow vigilantes in the Bhiwani killings, was registered in the name of zila parishad in Jind and was later auctioned off, The Indian Express found out that the same vehicle featured in another video clip shared on cow vigilante social media pages in April 2022.

4) Pointing out that reducing Army presence in the Kashmir Valley hinterland is the right step, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, D S Hooda, however, states that it must be done in a gradual and phased manner. “There is merit in the government’s proposal that normalcy must be accompanied by a reduction in the force levels of the Army deployed for counter-terror operations,” he writes in our Opinion section today.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s film Selfiee finally hit the screens Friday. “This film has an interesting premise but it is never allowed to overshadow its larger-than-life hero Akshay Kumar himself,” writes Shalini Langer. Guess how many stars she gave to this film… 😉

