Daily briefing: Delhi envoy travels to Beijing first time for border talks; UWW moves Asian wrestling event out of India; and more

In today’s edition: A Delhi-Beijing meet; UN and the Ukraine war; Congress leaders in ED crosshairs; latest on Shiv Sena row; a 900-yr-old Parrot Lady; and more

For the first time since the India-China border stand-off began in 2020, India’s top official in the Ministry of External Affairs dealing with China travelled to Beijing for the 26th meeting on consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs. While no immediate breakthrough has been announced, the significance of the meeting lies in its in-person nature in Beijing.

India is set to lose the hosting rights of the Asian Wrestling Championship in the aftermath of the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, The Indian Express has learnt.

Ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections, BJP state unit chief, Earnest Mawrie, speaks to The Indian Express about the party’s souring relationship with the National People’s Party (NPP), its “growing acceptability” in the Christian-majority state, and eating beef.

Friday marks one year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with an end to the war nowhere in sight. Kyiv has reached out to Delhi for support on a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) underlining the urgency to find “lasting peace” in the country.

In the latest turn of events in the Shiv Sena political row, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena without hearing the other side. SC gave the Shinde camp two weeks to file a counter affidavit, followed by one week for Thackeray to file his rejoinder.

Tracing what occurred on the night of February 15, top police sources told The Indian Express that two cow vigilante groups were involved in the deaths of Junaid and Nasir. “They beat the two severely before entering Haryana. Thereafter, things went out of hand. Within two hours of picking the men up, they went to the Haryana police to hand them over. But seeing the grievously injured men, the Haryana police refused,” an officer said.

In mounting trouble for Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with a ‘Feedback Unit’ allegedly formed by the Delhi government in 2015. To know more about the Feedback Unit, read our explainer.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s raid at the premises of Congress leaders across Chhattisgarh in connection with the alleged coal levy scam involved those close to CM Bhupesh Baghel. From treasurer to spokesman to first-time MLA, here is a look at the Congress leaders whose premises were raided.

Opining on China’s reaction to the US shooting down its balloon, Jabin T Jacob writes: For the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP), “it is important to show the US as somehow small or mean and unqualified for the burdens of superpower status. Thus, Wang’s reference to the US as being “hysterical” as if it is a power incapable of rational action.”

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued guidelines to allow a section of its older members to opt for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). What do the guidelines state, and what does it mean for members of EPS? We explain.

One of the exhibitions of the first G20 Culture Working Group meeting is the sandstone sculpture, ‘Parrot Lady’. Also the chief narrator of its immersive exhibition, the Parrot Lady traces its journey of 900 years — from Khajuraho, where it was installed in one of the main temples, to being smuggled abroad, and its return to India in 2015.

Delhi Confidential: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap often makes headlines for his eccentricities. This time, he attributed his decision to ride a bicycle to his office to having met late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dream “precisely at 9.30 am”.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about why this February is unusually hot, and how rising temperatures have affected wheat production in India.

