Daily Briefing: EPFO subscribers allowed to choose higher contribution towards pension; 3 accused in Bhiwani killings worked as Haryana Police informers

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has issued a fresh set of instructions allowing employees with their employers to exercise a joint option for higher pension contributions. In a nutshell, the EPFO has now allowed subscribers to go beyond the pensionable salary capped at Rs 15,000 a month on which employers deduct a sum equal to 8.22 per cent of the ‘actual basic salary’ towards pension under the Employee Pension Scheme.

Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singla and Shrikant — three of the accused named in the Bhiwani killings — have close ties with the police in Haryana’s Nuh district, The Indian Express has learnt. They have worked with the police as informers on suspected cattle smugglers, even accompanying teams on raids. The list of accused also includes Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member and face of the cow protection task force of the Haryana government in Gurgaon.

It might have been a Veer-Zaara moment that Iqra Jeewani and Mulayam Singh Yadav yearned for when they fell in love, in the open game rooms of multiplayer ludo sessions, sitting in Pakistan’s Hyderabad and India’s Bengaluru respectively. But what awaited them were arrests and deportation. Amid their attempts to elope, the police arrested Iqra in January for illegally entering India and Mulayam for providing shelter to a Pakistani. On February 19, she was deported to Pakistan.

After losing the vice-captaincy for the remaining two Tests against Australia, KL Rahul is now in line to miss his place in the XI to Shubman Gill. It appears as if the long rope that the opener has been enjoying in Test cricket despite the lack of big scores is beginning to look like a thin thread. While Gill is awaiting an opportunity to own the opener’s slot ahead of Rahul in Tests, the competition for opening spots is becoming more intense in Indian cricket.

The ED Monday conducted raids at 13 “private premises of eight people” in Chhattisgarh, including the residences of at least two Congress MLAs, as part of its investigation in the coal levy case. The Congress, meanwhile, dubbed the move as “politics of vendetta, vengeance, and harassment.”

🔴 The searches are being conducted in a case of money laundering the central agency is probing, regarding “illegal levy” on the transportation of coal in the state. We explain why the case is significant, what the probe has found and whom the current searches target.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has moved the Supreme Court challenging the EC decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena. The matter is likely to come up for a hearing Tuesday. In his plea, Uddhav accused the EC of acting in a biased and unfair manner and failing to discharge its duties as a neutral arbiter of disputes.

In the latest example indicating a souring relationship between Meghalaya’s National People’s Party (NPP) and the BJP in the incumbent Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, the BJP was denied permission to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s home constituency of South Tura. NPP and BJP were in an alliance since 2018, before deciding to fight solo for the upcoming Assembly elections. Since then, both the parties have been engaged in a public war of words.

There was a 42 per cent decline in the student remittances sent under Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme, with the total amounting to $2.57 billion, from March – December 2022, as against $ 4.4 billion in the same period of 2021. Experts say the reasons for the drop could be difficulty getting visas and uncertainty over job scenarios amid the slowdown in major developed economies.

In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka’s Hassan district, a 20-year-old man who had ordered an iPhone from Flipkart allegedly killed the delivery executive, because he couldn’t pay for the phone. The accused burnt the victim’s body, after keeping it at his home for four days.

Roald Dahl Explained: The recent changes made by British publisher, Puffin Books, to author Roald Dahl’s children’s books, in an effort to make them more inclusive has stirred controversy, with authors like Salman Rushdie calling it out as “absurd censorship”. The British novelist, whose works include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Matilda”, leaves behind a complicated legacy as he has long been criticised for his anti-semitic views, with parts of his books seen as provocative and offensive. Here’s a brief of what’s happening now.

Delhi Confidential: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his own experience as a volunteer during the 2001 Kutch earthquake, as he addressed the NDRF team that assisted in the relief and rescue work in quake-hit Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’. Soon after, photographs of Modi delivering relief, rehabilitation to the quake victims in Kutch, were shared on the ‘Modi Archive’ Twitter handle.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the proposed plans to withdraw the Army’s presence from the Kashmir valley, takeaways from the Aero India event, and the Gujarat government’s decision to call for the death penalty for the Godhra train burning convicts.

