Daily Briefing: Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland; India’s second Test win against Australia; and more

Three-and-a-half years after it revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, the government is discussing a proposal to withdraw the Indian Army completely, in a phased manner, from the Valley hinterland.

If approved, the Army will have presence only on the Line of Control (LoC).

It is also proposed that the CRPF would fill in to meet the challenges of both law and order and counter-terror operations.

Here’s what all has been proposed and why it “ultimately will be a political call”.

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu talks about restoring the Old Pension Scheme and why Congress needs to move from power-driven to organisation-driven politics.

It has been four years since the first Vande Bharat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019. The Indian Express speaks to the original team of engineers who brought the self-propelled train to life from scratch. Like proud parents, they rattle off its achievements and many firsts.

IND vs AUS: With his characteristic calm, Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test, ensured that India overhauled the target of 115 with six wickets in hand. The second win of the four-Test series means that India have placed one leg in the World Test Championship final. The reason for India’s turnaround could well be a conversation that took place at the start of play.

India has seen a major shift in card usage after the pandemic, with consumers now preferring credit cards over debit cards. RBI data shows that credit card payments surged from Rs 6.30 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 to Rs 10.49 crore in the first nine months of FY23.

With money and muscle power often driving electoral politics in Meghalaya, a former domestic help, an activist and a former pastor are set to challenge the status quo in the upcoming Assembly polls.

While the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the “real” Shiv Sena might offer legitimacy to the Maharashtra CM, it would add to the BJP’s woes, writes Loksatta editor Girish Kuber in our Opinion section today. “It is now imperative for the BJP to keep the Shinde faction politically not only alive but healthy and relevant, too. This is not as simple as it may appear.”

As per official data, India’s retail inflation surged by 6.5% in January. As things stand, it now looks quite likely that India’s inflation rate will be above the crucial 4% level in each of the five years of the current government’s term. 4% inflation is the target level under the current monetary policy regime. But what caused the spike in January? Why is India’s inflation turning out to be sticky? We explain

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, the Congress recently alleged that the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation was “being made to” import LPG from Adani Ports and SEZ’s Gangavaram Port, under an “unfavourable” take-or-pay contract. Meanwhile, the IOC has responded to the Congress’ allegations and given clarifications. Read our Explainer to find out what the IOC said.

Express at Berlinale: Even the best-programmed festivals rarely throw up a day of two utterly satisfying films. But Shubhra Gupta writes she was lucky enough to experience this during the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival as she got to watch a “fascinating” documentary on the tumultuous life and times of folk singer and activist Joan Baez, titled ‘Joan Baez: I Am A Noise’, and Zhang Lu’s “extremely satisfying” drama ‘The Shadowless Tower’ on the same day.

Delhi Confidential: While the Congress has in public welcomed Nitish Kumar’s remarks pushing for opposition unity, its leaders in private appeared not enthused. Congress leaders were quick to point out that neither Nitish nor any other JD(U) leaders joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Some leaders say Nitish-led alliance’s move to hold a unity rally on Feb 25 — when all Congress leaders will be attending the AICC plenary session — was also not a right signal.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the Bhiwani killings, the EC’s decision to let the Eknath Shinde faction use the original Shiv Sena party symbol, and the latest changes in the guidelines regarding organ donations.

