Daily Briefing: EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena; SC no to sealed cover in Adani-Hindenburg case; and more

1) Pointing out that it wants to maintain “full transparency” in the matter, the Supreme Court has informed the central government that it did not want to accept in a “sealed cover” suggestions on who could be the members of a committee the top court had proposed to assess the market regulatory framework and recommend measures, if any, to strengthen it in the wake of the Adani-Hindenburg row. The court would appoint a committee of its own that will promote a sense of confidence in the process, CJI DY Chandrachud said.

2) In a massive blow to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission decided Friday that the Shiv Sena faction led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena. With this, the Shinde group will get to keep both the party name and symbol of ‘Bow and Arrow’. Thackeray, meanwhile, dubbed the EC decision “very dangerous for democracy” and said that he would challenge it in the SC.

3) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on a few recent events that show the tightrope walk the BJP is doing. While the first one was the Income Tax “survey” on BBC‘s Delhi and Mumbai offices for alleged non-compliance with transfer pricing norms, the second was the Air India announcement to buy 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft from the US and France, signalling that India is a market the world cannot ignore. Vice President Dhankhar’s comments about Western media, followed by George Soros’s remarks at the Munich conference are also significant developments, Chowdhury maintains.

4) Billionaire George Soros is no stranger to controversial statements. During a recent speech, Soros touched upon the debate over Gautam Adani’s business empire and the market selloff in Adani group stocks. The nonagenarian went on to say that he saw the impact of “the affair” on India as an “investment opportunity” that “may open the door to a democratic revival” in the country. The Indian Express goes in-depth on the life and journey of the Holocaust survivor, his words, activities, political activism and more.

5) 🍿 To watch or not to watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada has hit the big screens. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer, who had to sit through the 145-minute-long film, writes that it should be a crime to make such films in the 21st century. Giving it half out of five stars Shalini says “Only Koirala and Roy come out of this with some dignity intact. That’s more than can be said about the audience.”

Anandu Suresh