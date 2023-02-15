Daily Briefing: I-T Dept ‘surveys’ BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai; Air India to get 470 Airbus, Boeing planes; and more

Good morning,

Weeks after the BBC’s controversial documentary on PM Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots was taken down, the Income-Tax department arrived at the offices of the British broadcaster in Mumbai and Delhi to conduct surveys. Government officials said the surveys were conducted in view of the BBC’s “deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules” and its “vast diversion of profits”.

🔴 So, what is a survey and how is it different from an I-T raid? A survey, conducted under Section 133A of the I-T Act, is usually a precursor to a search and seizure operation, and takes place only at business premises.

🔴 Soon after the surveys began, the Opposition accused the Centre of attempting to intimidate the BBC. But the BJP defended the action and accused the British broadcaster of engaging in “venomous” reporting on India. The BJP also labelled the BBC as a “Bhrasht (corrupt) Bakwaas (rubbish) Corporation” with a “tainted and black history of working with malice against India”.

🔴 Express View: The I-T survey of BBC’s offices and the BJP’s running commentary on what is anti-India smack of bullying — and match a disquieting trend. Read our editorial.

In an interview with The Indian Express ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma talks about whether the Left-Congress partnership stands a chance, the Motha’s growing popularity and whether he would extend his support to any of the parties in the fray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron took the lead in announcing Air India’s order for 470 new aircraft – 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing – and underlined that the agreements will deepen “our partnership” further.

India is looking at inducting several new technologies at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, including a range of drones for intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance purposes, loitering munitions, counter drones with varying soft and hard kill options as well as several Artificial Intelligence-based systems to interpret images better, detect intrusion and quantum computing, said Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

In what has set alarm bells ringing for India, China, Bangladesh and Netherlands, a new report by the World Meteorological Organization stated that the four countries face the highest threat of sea-level rise globally. The “Global Sea-level Rise and Implications” report further said that several big cities, including Mumbai, London, New York and Dhaka, are threatened by the rise in sea level.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi will showcase some of PM Narendra Modi’s personal experiences from childhood, which laid the foundation of key policy decisions and several pet projects during his tenure as the 15th PM. The Indian Express has learnt that the PM’s focus on science and technology, his modern temper, and his efforts for poverty alleviation and development will also be highlighted in the gallery.

Even as the US and China have locked horns over allegations of espionage through high-altitude balloons, after the former downed three unidentified ‘objects’ flying over its airspace and that of Canada, we explain why balloons are usually sent into the air, what makes them useful for surveillance, and how common is such use.

While the Delhi Metro turns 20 this year, the celebrations won’t be complete without mentioning the names of Rini Simon Khanna and Shammi Narang. Their voices — one with perfect English diction, and the other with a deep baritone giving Hindi directions – have become somewhat synonymous with the Metro itself. In a conversation with The Indian Express, the duo recalled their journey to announcing the iconic “Doors will open on the right”.

Delhi Confidential: Soon after I-T officials carried out a survey at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared an old video of PM Modi. In the video, then Gujarat CM Modi can be heard explaining how the common man had faith only in the BBC vis a vis ‘Akashvani’ and ‘Doordarshan’. The loss of faith in the government’s services was a grave threat, Modi had said.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the surprising alliances and the new players in Tripura elections, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s right to excommunicate people, and an update on surveys in BBC offices.

