Daily Briefing: Rahul steps up attack on Modi over Adani row; SC dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir; and more

Big Story

As the Adani-Hindenburg episode plays out, the Centre has agreed to the Supreme Court’s proposal to have a committee of experts to suggest possible improvements to the regulatory mechanism and prevent loss to Indian investors. The apex court on its part agreed to the Centre’s request to suggest what could be the remit of the proposed committee.

Market regulator SEBI, meanwhile, has said it’s investigating the allegations made in the Hindenburg report.

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked why the PM would not answer the questions he had asked of him in the Lok Sabha, but instead resorted to talking about his surname.

In our Opinion section, Ashutosh Varshney draws parallels between India and South Korea, which saw its “gilded age” with “national champions, such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG, Hanjin”. He writes, “The greatest difference between Korean chaebols and the Adani group is that the former were heavily international trade-oriented. Government patronage notwithstanding, Samsung, Hyundai, LG have all been in tradable sectors.”

Only in Express

After a whole day of drilling holes in concrete slabs, only to find the dead, India’s National Disaster Response Force personnel deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey, finally witnessed a “miracle”. Their dog Julie “barked and lunged towards the rubble of a three-storey building”. The rescuers followed. About three hours later, a cry rang out: “There is a child alive here.”

From the Front Page

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the delimitation of assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Adding that as the validity of the J&K Reorganisation Act is the “subject matter of petitions pending before this Court”, the Bench said, “therefore, we have not dealt with the issue of validity.”

China’s decision to accelerate its railway network by 2025, cutting through the contentious Aksai Chin area — claimed by both India and China — comes at a time when the two countries are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh. For Delhi, the plan can be read as a possible force multiplier for the Chinese military or psy-ops by Beijing.

Another BJP functionary was killed by alleged Maoists in Chhattisgarh, the third such incident in less than a week, triggering a political war of words between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP.

15 years after being booked for blocking traffic after their vehicle was stopped by the police for checking, a special court has sentenced SP MLA Abdullah Azam and his father, senior party leader Azam Khan, to two years’ imprisonment. As a result, Abdullah Azam is set to lose his MLA post.

Must Read

On a day when cricket became as much a lucrative career option for women as it is for men, India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana attracted the highest winning bid of Rs 3.4 crore during the player auction for the T20 WPL. “It’s such a big movement for women’s cricket,” she said.

🔴 Shahdol’s 23-year-old Pooja Vastrakar was picked by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 1.9 crore. Speaking to The Indian Express from the MP town, Pooja, her father Bandhan Ram and coach Ashutosh Srivastava narrated their journey of chasing dreams.

🔴 For Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur, who got a successful bid of Rs 1.5 crore by RCB, the journey was not a cakewalk. From losing her father at a young age and playing with borrowed kits to becoming one of the most sought-after players in this auction, here is the story of the pacer from Himachal.

Decision 2023: 26 years after they fled Mizoram due to ethnic violence and settled in Naisingpara, families of the Bru community still lack the bare necessities to lead a dignified life. Their lives have, however, changed in one way – they now have the right to vote! While TIPRA Motha has the clearest edge here, BJP ally IPFT is hoping to ride support for the Modi government.

PM Narendra Modi recently said that he was “familiar with the sentiments of every part of society in India.” He asserted that the common man of India is full of positivity. Ordinarily, it would be tough to test such a claim, but on that very day, the RBI published its latest instalment of a survey that maps consumer sentiment across the country. Its findings underscore what the PM said about Indians.

And Finally…

Tamil nationalist leader, P Nedumaran, created a stir Monday by claiming that V Prabhakaran, the LTTE chief killed by the Sri Lankan troops, was still alive. Nedumaran said Prabhakaran would soon come out in the open and spell out his plans for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka

Delhi Confidential: On the last day of the first part of the Budget Session, BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali had a complaint against Speaker Om Birla when he was not given permission to ask questions. Birla, who had already called the next question, countered Ali: “You are trying to disturb the House…”

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about RBI’s consumer confidence survey, the India-Canada Strategic Dialogue, and ISRO’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

Until tomorrow,

Sonal Gupta and Anandu Suresh