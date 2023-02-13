Daily briefing: President Murmu appoints six new governors; Aero India 2023 starts today; and more

Big Story

President Droupadi Murmu appointed governors in 12 states and a Union Territory, while accepting the resignation of two — Maharashtra’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Ladakh’s Radha Krishnan Mathur. Of the 13, Meghalaya and Nagaland are election-bound states.

But many of Murmu’s picks ran into a fair bit of controversy:

‘Threat to independence of judiciary’: The appointment of former Supreme Court Judge S Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh within weeks of his retirement drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. Nazeer was part of the SC benches that heard cases like the Ayodhya land title dispute and the triple talaq challenge.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was shifted to Maharashtra. But at least two former Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) said it was “unethical” and “unprecedented” that he had not made public the poll panel’s August 2022 opinion in the office of profit matter against Chief Minister Hemant Soren till now.

The appointment of Rajasthan’s Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria as the Governor of Assam on Sunday effectively removes him from the race for the Chief Minister’s post should the BJP return to power after the Assembly elections later this year.

Must Read

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Sushil Kumar Modi, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member, discusses the takeaways from the Budget, the churn in Bihar’s politics and why Nitish Kumar is losing ground.

From the Front Page

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls, the Congress has displayed an unusual alacrity in accepting the CPI(M)’s commanding position in the equation between them. And the reason behind it is a growing concern that Congress votes might not get transferred to the Left easily, an apprehension that finds echo on the ground, in the plains and hills of the landlocked state. The “understanding” between the past rivals has triggered a sense of disquiet among the BJP rank and file.

Aero India 2023 starts today: India will discuss both export opportunities and joint development of defence equipment at the defence ministers’ conclave on February 14 which is scheduled as part of Aero India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Must Read

After assuming the G20 presidency, India is all set to keep its focus on food security and nutrition. As part of this, India is planning to propose the launch of a global initiative to encourage the consumption and production of millets. “MIIRA” or Millet International Initiative for Research and Awareness will be aimed at coordinating millet research programmes at the international level.

In our Opinion section today, Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman write on the limits and limitations of the central government’s consolidation strategy that relies heavily on centralisation. “Even under an optimistic scenario, where centralisation leads to an improvement in state government efficiency, there is only so much consolidation that can be achieved in this fashion. As for the limitations, if centralisation does not succeed in improving efficiency, it would simply result in a redistribution of resources from the states to the centre.”

LoP in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge recently wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting the “directions…made by the Chair to authenticate six observations” he had made during one of his speeches in the RS. He also underlined that Article 105 of the Constitution “guarantees freedom of speech for the Members of Parliament”. PRS Legislative Research’s Chakshu Roy explains the background of free speech, the reasons for its curbs, and the differences between the rule books that RS and LS follow.

And Finally

Despite the Maharashtra government opening police recruitment applications for transgender candidates, aspirants continue to face obstacles. They, however, are facing the hurdles with determination, a bit of ingenuity and some kindness. From training under the aegis of YouTube videos and running at the crack of dawn to escape prying eyes to helping each other through a WhatsApp group, over a dozen indefatigable trans persons are busy preparing for the upcoming exam.

Delhi Confidential: While the BJP is struggling to unite its Karnataka unit ahead of the Assembly election, the party has taken a step, which the leadership has been contemplating for a long time but hesitated. Sources said that the appointment of B Y Vijayendra as convener of all party morchas was to give him a chance to travel across the state to galvanise the cadre, especially those from the Lingayat community.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we speak to Project 39 A Executive Director Anup Surendranath to understand why the Supreme Court wants to reform death penalty.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Anandu Suresh