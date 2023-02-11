Daily Briefing: SC asks Centre, SEBI to suggest measures to protect investors, step up regulation; an ode to the Central Hall of Parliament; and more

Get your weekend started with these top 5 stories from today’s edition

1) Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and SEBI to suggest measures to strengthen the regulatory mechanism and protect Indian investors from market volatility. The apex court made the suggestion while carefully calibrating its response and emphasising that there was no “witch-hunt”. The market cap of nine Adani Group companies has fallen by 50.5% since the report came out last month. The court pointed out that there was a need to scale up security measures in tune with India’s changing status on the world stage.

2) The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged involvement of former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a case of sexual assault and gangrape has concluded that it has sufficient evidence to prosecute the now suspended bureaucrat. The SIT has detailed the existence of more victims in its chargesheet filed in a Port Blair Court. In her complaint, the 21-year-old survivor had detailed how she was violently sexually assaulted by Narain and how then UT’s Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was also involved in one encounter. It is learnt that the SIT has also established destruction of evidence by the key accused in its chargesheet.

3) In her column this week, Neerja Chowdhury writes on the legacy of the Central Hall of Parliament and how the decision to do away with it represents the shrinking of democratic spaces in the country. “Referred to as ‘the biggest eatery and gossipry in town’, the Central Hall is much more than that. Sometimes, it generated new ideas through informal interactions. At other times, it ended a standoff. More than anything else, the Central Hall created friendships across the political divide — even bonhomie — leading to relationships that made dialogue easier during crises,” she writes.

4) Ahead of the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Delhi, it appears as if both India and Canada are keen to draw a line under the bitterness that has dogged their relationship over the last few years. Though Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly’s visit to New Delhi this week, during which she met EAM S Jaishankar, did not see any joint announcements, the MEA later said that the two ministers “expressed interest in deepening collaboration across domains and look forward to the EPTA”. Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which has attracted notice for its unusually blunt language against China, seems to have provided an appropriate opening. We explain how two countries are looking to resuscitate ties that have been in the sick bay for several years now.

What to watch this weekend

This week, Shubhra Gupta reviews Farzi, the new eight-part Amazon series developed and directed by Raj and DK. While Shahid Kapoor makes his OTT debut with this series, it is the inimitable who Vijay Sethupathi livens up the show.”Shahid Kapoor, except for the odd scene when he allows himself to be vulnerable, doesn’t give us anything novel. On the other hand, there is Vijay Sethupathi who not only feels fresh in every role but even in situations which are not exactly novel, he twists, turns, and does the wholly unexpected.”

