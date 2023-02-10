Daily Briefing: Centre, Oppn lock horns over Adani crisis in Parliament; ISRO trains for crew recovery before Gaganyaan

Good morning,

In Parliament, the Centre and Opposition continued to lock horns over the latest Adani crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi countered the Opposition’s allegations against him and his government saying their “keechad” (dirt) of charges will only make the lotus (the BJP symbol) bloom more, and that he alone outweighs them all.

Meanwhile, after the House expunged six remarks he made in his speech on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday in protest, asserting that any criticism of the government, its policies and their ramifications could never lower the dignity of the House.

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha does not mince his words. He has publicly expressed his disappointment with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his decision to name RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as his successor. In an interview with The Indian Express, Kushwaha speaks about his future plans and why Nitish’s decision signals the end of the JD(U)

As the Tripura elections draw nearer, the TIPRA Motha party, formed merely two years ago, has emerged as a crucial factor alongside national parties like the BJP, Congress and CPI(M). Behind the party’s quick ascent in state politics is its chief, 44-year-old Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. The descendant of the state’s erstwhile Manikya dynasty, Pradyot may well end up playing the kingmaker in the event of a close election.

At a water survival test facility operated by the Indian Navy in Kochi, the ISRO has started training for the recovery of crew members of its first human spaceflight, Gaganyaan. At the test facility, which is able to simulate different environmental and sea state conditions, the space agency is finalising a standard operating procedure to recover crew members as quickly as possible when the craft splashes down in the sea after re-entering the atmosphere. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the project.

Pandharinath Amberkar, the man who was arrested for allegedly mowing down journalist Shashikant Warishe after Warishe wrote an article related to Ratnagiri refinery, has a history of run-ins with people opposed to the setting up of a refinery and petrochemicals factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district.

In our opinion section today, Swetha Ravi Kumar and Parul Bakshi delve into the importance of India’s Hydrogen Mission: “The fuel has the potential to maximise decarbonisation of the energy sector and use of energy in sectors such as transport, buildings and industry. To realise the targets it has set, India needs to work with multiple institutional bodies.”

As promoters and investors continue to pledge high levels of shares towards the Adani conglomerate, other Indian companies are not far behind. Availing loans through share pledging continues to remain a common practice among promoters and major shareholders in Indian companies for multiple fund requirements. Which are the companies standing neck-to-neck with the Adani Group firms in this respect? George Mathew and Hitesh Vyas report.

It has been a journey of battling odds for Sonam, the 18-year-old new youth national record holder in 2,000 metres steeplechase. The daughter of a brick kiln worker and a farm labourer, Sonam delivers parcels door-to-door in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area when she is not training. Here’s Sonam’s journey through the curveballs on her path towards becoming India’s best steeplechaser.

Delhi Confidential: The traditional vegetarian lunch hosted annually by Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son Deepender Hooda has become quite a highlight for many in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Area. On Thursday, the spread had almost every special vegetarian dish from north Indian states — from golgappa to fruit chat, and Kanji juice and parathas

