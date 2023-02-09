Daily briefing: PM Modi’s speech in Parliament; decoding RBI’s policy review

Good morning!

In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stinging attack on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying that the trust reposed in his government by 140 crore people was a “protective shield” that neither “abuse” nor “false allegations” can pierce.

During his 87-minute speech, punctuated by calls of “Adani, Adani,” and “JPC, JPC” from the Opposition, Modi made no direct reference to the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day earlier regarding the Adani group. Gandhi, on his part, told reporters that the PM was “shell-shocked” and did not give answers to his questions on Adani.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the Adani issue in Rajya Sabha. Following which, some of his remarks were expunged. Portions of Gandhi’s speech have also been removed. What are the rules on expunging from records, and who takes this decision? We explain.

Meanwhile, with former PM Manmohan Singh’s designated seat in Rajya Sabha being shifted from the front row to the last row this session to allow wheelchair movement, disability rights activists are calling for creative solutions to make public buildings more accessible.

Only in the Express

A start-up incubator by the Bastar district administration is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to encouraging its youth to become self-sustainable. The brainchild of Rajat Bansal, the former collector of Bastar and a winner of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards,THINK-B empowers “locals to work for locals by utilising local resources”.

From the Front Page

In harrowing details of her torture, a minor girl hired as domestic help by a couple in Gurgaon said that they used sticks, blades and hot iron tongs on her, and would disrobe and beat her. The couple has been arrested, and sacked by the respective employers.

Between 2014 and 2018, over 60% of IIT-Bombay graduates took up jobs in sectors not related to their branches of study, a trend seen across most disciplines, a research study has found. What might be driving this choice? Contrary to popular perception, higher salaries “may not be the dominant factor”.

Must Read

The RBI’s decision to raise interest rates further in an attempt to bring inflation back to the target level of 4 per cent is significant for a variety of reasons. For starters, it came just after the presentation of the Union Budget. It also came at a time when Indian markets are roiled by uncertainty in the wake of the Hindenburg Research allegations against the Adani Group and the resultant upheaval in Adani stock prices. Udit Misra breaks down the RBI’s policy review.

In the last decade, more than 2.7 lakh people have invested well over Rs 1,105 crore in chit funds, or companies that promised to double investments in five years, in what turned out to be fraudulent claims. Now, Chhattisgarh has become one of the first states to return money to chit fund fraud victims. So far, the state has returned about Rs 30 crore to 37,325 victims, according to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. But the government’s initiative has sparked a political war of words between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP in the state.

At least 78 women have also been arrested as part of the Assam government’s crackdown against child marriage, in which more than 2,500 people have been arrested across the state so far. According to Assam Inspector General (Law & Order) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, the women arrested are those who have been identified as people who “facilitated” child marriages.

In our opinion section today, Arun Prakash writes on the fine print in the Indo-US pact, iCET: “The initiative could catalyse Indo-US technology cooperation by persuading Washington to lift existing export control restrictions, and encouraging the private sector of both countries to cooperate in sensitive sectors including defence. But Atmanirbharta must remain India’s ultimate aim”.

And Finally…

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: In many ways, it was a Kohli-Smith series, their country’s finest batsmen, indomitable leaders, inscrutable figureheads, their teams stoked and forged in their ideals, two superstars locked in a relentless arm-wrestle for glory, each unbudging and unflappable. But the lines of destiny rebelled, as their lives and careers would traverse through dark and narrow alleyways before they would reunite under the searing Nagpur sun.

Delhi Confidential: Since the BJP sent him to Nagaland for its ‘Pravas’ programme, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been acting like the state’s ambassador. As the minister had spent some time in Nagaland as a child during the posting of his father, who was an Air Force officer, he seems to have struck an instant bonding with the state.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we look at why advocate Victoria Gowri’s appointment as an additional judge was challenged, why allocations for MGNREGA were slashed, and how RSS has been pushing for the Uniform Civil Code.

