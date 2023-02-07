Daily Briefing: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria kills thousands; Rajasthan plans zoo for dolphins inside Bharatpur sanctuary

Good morning,

Big Story

A series of earthquakes have killed more than 4,000 people and left thousands injured across Turkey and Syria. Freezing temperatures have added to the plight of survivors and hampered search and rescue operations. The magnitude 7.8 quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians.

🔴 India has dispatched search and rescue teams, comprising personnel of its National Disaster Relief Force, medical teams and relief material, to the quake-hit country. This outreach is noteworthy in the wake of bilateral ties, which have witnessed ups and downs in the last few years.

🔴 Hours after the quake jolted parts of Turkey, Turkish-origin people living in India were worried sick for their family and friends, some of whom are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Burcu Yagiz, an academic living in India, told The Indian Express that her close relatives have been incommunicado. “They are out of food supplies and are struggling for basic amenities.”

🔴 Within a span of 12 hours, at least 41 more earthquakes of magnitude 4 or more have been recorded in southeastern Turkey. The country is in a seismically active zone, and Monday’s quakes struck along a well known fault line called the Anatolia tectonic block. They were shallow, which made them more devastating — even though magnitude also matters in quakes. And there is still no way to predict an earthquake. We explain the science behind it.

Only in Express

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is currently in the middle of a land dispute with Visva-Bharati University, with the institution accusing him of occupying land that belongs to it. In a wide-ranging interview at his home in Santiniketan, Sen talks to The Indian Express about his childhood memories, what he likes about the place, the land row with VBU, and the state of affairs in the country.

The Rajasthan state Forest Department has proposed to construct a zoo inside Keoladeo National Park, aka Bharatpur bird sanctuary, to display a range of wetland species, including rhinos and dolphins. The purpose of this zoo is “to rejuvenate the bio-diversity of Keoladeo National Park, thereby boosting its outstanding universal values.” Experts have, however, raised questions about the proposed zoo coming up in a globally significant habitat for migratory birds.

From the Front Page

India is exploring at least three options to clear outstanding Rouble payments worth around Rs 28,000 crore against weapons delivered by Russia, The Indian Express has learnt. So far, India could not process these payments as Russia has been hit by sanctions. With most of India’s military hardware being of Russian origin, there have been concerns about Russia’s ability to meet delivery schedules of critical spares and equipment if payments are further delayed.

As the Opposition continues its blockade of Parliament, divergent views have emerged within on the tactics to be employed against the BJP government over the Adani row. While Congress wants the blockade to end, at least four parties are keen not to let the steam off.

Advocate L Victoria Gowri will take oath as an additional judge of the Madras HC Tuesday, a day the Supreme Court has set aside to hear a petition challenging the SC Collegium’s recommendation elevating her. The recommendation had led to protests by a section of the lawyers in Tamil Nadu, who pointed to her previous association with the BJP and alleged instances of hate speech. Another group though supported her, talking about how hard she worked as a woman lawyer.

Must Read

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie made his first comment after surviving the brutal stabbing at a literary event in the US in August last year. Speaking to ‘The New Yorker’ magazine, he expressed his gratitude to have survived the “colossal attack” and shared a picture of himself over Twitter. Read what Rushdie said in his first conversation with the media since the attack caused the loss of vision in one of his eyes.

Team India will potentially resort to its well-worn ally – the turners – in their plans to torment Australia’s batsmen in the 4-match Test series against Australia in Nagpur. Find out who are going to be the four spinners from the playing eleven set to turn India’s ranks against Australia this year.

Assam Chief Minister’s latest move to prioritise the criminalisation of child marriages is well-meaning, writes Faizan Mustafa. However, he asks: “Are mass arrests and the indiscriminate use of criminal sanctions, that the Assam government has resorted to, the only solution to the problem of child marriage?”

In an interview with The Indian Express, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra shares his views on making tax collection efficient by implementing measures to widen tax base and using technology to seek information about taxpayers’ in a “non-obtrusive” manner.

And Finally…

Workers in Cooch Behar district participate in making solid and plastic waste management units efficient. District Magistrate Pawan Kadyan is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021. Read how people in this district of Bengal have been ensuring effective management of solid and plastic waste, and other cleanliness practices over the years.

Delhi Confidential: On the sidelines of the three-day India Energy Week that began in Bengaluru on Monday, Pablo Gonzalez, president of Argentina’s energy major YPF, gifted a Lionel Messi T-shirt to PM Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared a photo on social media, wherein Argentinian Science & Technology minister Daniel Filmus could be seen greeting the former with a Messi jersey.

🎧 In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we talk about the legacy of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf, the Assam government’s crackdown on child marriages, and an update on the massive earthquakes in Turkey.

