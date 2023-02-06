Daily Briefing: Andhra’s Guaranteed Pension Scheme model catches the attention of Centre; former Pak dictator Pervez Musharraf dies at 79; and more

Big Story

With at least four Opposition-ruled states reverting to the Old Pension Scheme which offers defined benefits, and the BJP-Sena (Shinde) coalition in Maharashtra not averse it, senior officials in the Union government are seeing merit in the demands of employees who joined service post January 2004, and are part of the New Pension System where their contributions are defined, but benefits depend on the market. While no proposal is on the Union Finance Minister’s table yet, there are discussions about a new model, which has been proposed by the YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

A series of drug hauls by the police and Excise department has led to a sharp spike in cases related to narcotics, liquor and banned tobacco products being registered in Kerala in 2022, indicating that the state has a new problem: drugs. Data show that the police registered 26,629 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2022 — a jump of over 300% when compared to 2016.

In the latest edition of The Idea Exchange, Rashesh Shah, the chairman and CEO of Edelweiss group, speaks on the Union Budget and its push for growth, why he supports the new tax regime and what makes him optimistic.

Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf, remembered in India as the architect of the Kargil war, died in a Dubai hospital Sunday after a long illness. In 1999, when General Musharraf ousted the then Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, from office, many Pakistanis welcomed the coup. However, nine years later, when Musharraf stepped down as President of Pakistan, there were calls to hold him to account for a long list of alleged crimes. Also read what Former High Commissioner to Pakistan, Sharat Sabharwal, writes about the ex-President’s tenure.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration claims to have retrieved 1.87 lakh acres of state and ‘ghacharai (grazing)’ land across the Union Territory since an anti-encroachment drive was launched in early January, including from several senior leaders across parties. Those whose land has been seized include senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, as well a relative of former CMs Farooq and Omar Abdullah.

The Election Commission of India will not replicate in the Northeastern states going to polls this month its initiative in Gujarat last December, where it signed MoUs with workplaces to determine whether employees who take leave on election day actually cast their votes. In fact, senior ECI officials said there were no plans to enter into such MoUs with workplaces in any state going forward. Assembly elections will be held in Tripura on February 16, and in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27.

Spread across 2,000 square feet, a temperature-controlled space at the NCBS in Bengaluru tells the story of the evolution of scientific work in India over the course of a century. Once the laboratory-cum-office of Obaid Siddiqi, the NCBS co-founder, the centre has become a place where historians, storytellers and researchers converge. The centre houses 24 collections comprising more than 150,000 painstakingly arranged objects — paper-based manuscripts, negatives, photographs, books, audio recordings and more.

The Centre has slashed the budget for the MGNREGA scheme to Rs 60,000 crore in 2023-24. This comes after record outlays during 2020-21 to 2022-23 and a significant step-up in employment under the scheme. Then why has the budget been reduced so sharply, to a six-year-low? Have budgets been cut — or hiked — for other flagship rural schemes? We explain

Despite 2023 being a pre-general election year, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan admits the incremental space for spending was not much (while deciding the contours of this Budget) and that there’s the need “to keep the lid on” in order to achieve the fiscal glide path. In an interaction with The Indian Express, he said that India will go back to “a fairly decent savings rate” once normalisation in the economy is complete and the carry-on effects of the pandemic ebb.

Ever since he made his debut against Australia at Bengaluru in 2010, Cheteshwar Pujara has been an integral part of Team India. Having built his game in the old-school way, Pujara has made the No 3 slot his own over the past decade. As he approaches his 100th Test, Pujara recalls his debut, return to the team after being dropped last year, what makes the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so special and more.

Delhi Confidential: The wedding reception of Harsh Nadda, son of J P Nadda, was attended by top leaders. But the buzz was around a facilitation kit that came with the invitation card. The kit contained a map with QR code, parking slip, food coupon for staff of the guests and another card with a QR code. Read more to find out why the wedding planners included all these in the facilitation kit.

